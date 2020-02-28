Drivers heading through Kilkenny will want to watch their speedometers a little more carefully this year.
At the beginning of 2020, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office entered into an official contract with the city of Kilkenny to police the community. Under the contract, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for patrolling city streets, enforcing county and municipal ordinances, conducting traffic stops, investigating crimes and responding to emergencies.
“It’s something we’ve been talking about for quite some time,” said Kilkenny Mayor Kevin Traafe Jr. “We’ve never had an official agreement or contract with the Sheriff’s Department, so just as a service to the community, just to strike the connection between the city and the sheriff’s department, we decided to enter into a contracting agreement. We’re trying to raise the visibility of law enforcement in Kilkenny and heighten that public safety aspect for the community.”
The city of Kilkenny doesn’t have its own police department and has relied on the county for law enforcement in the past for services and protection, but the city and county have never had a contract. With the latest agreement, the Sheriff’s Office has a regular presence in the city with patrols enforcing local ordinances. Traafe noted that these services would be especially valuable during heavy snowfall in the winter months and during city events in the summer.
“There was always law enforcement coverage, but what the contract has done now is bring more of a heightened presence of the sheriff’s department into town.,” said Traafe. “So any time we had an issue, the sheriff’s department was always there for us, but what we’re aiming to do now is a bit more community policing and making sure we are able to enforce some of the ordinances that the community has asked us to enforce.”
Under the contract, the Sheriff’s Office provides 15 hours of service to Kilkenny per month at a rate of $35 per hour. The city can request the county’s presence for extra hours at a rate of $50 per hour. These rates, according to Kilkenny City Administrator and Clerk Janice Sellner, are comparable to the rates other cities have contracted the county for.
“It’s been quite seamless,” said Traafe on the transition. “But the sheriff’s department has been much more present in town. They’re patrolling the streets. Kilkenny has never had a lot of crime or issues like that, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen, so to have the presence of the sheriff’s department in town is always a good thing.”
“We’re happy to provide them with the services they’re requesting,” said Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason. “We’re happy to help them.”