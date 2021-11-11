Local school districts across Le Sueur County continued a longstanding tradition to honor the men and women that put their lives on the line in defense of the nation.
Le Sueur-Henderson
At Le Sueur-Henderson High School, Le Sueur American Legion Post 55, Le Sueur VFW Post 4297 and Henderson Legion Post 74 sponsored a program honoring the nation's 67th Veteran's Day.
The students of Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School packed the bleachers at 8:15 a.m. while local veterans took front row seats in the gymnasium. The honor and color guard proceeded through the gym to proudly display the colors before a speech by local veteran Samuel Gore.
Gore is an army veteran who served two tours in Iraq in his service between 2005 and 2009. He grew up in Nicollet, graduated from high school in St. Peter in 2003, and enlisted in the army in January 2005 as fire support specialist.
Assigned to the 1/32 Cavalry with the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. During this time, he completed two tours in Iraq, rising to the rank of Sergeant and earning various medals along with the Combat Action Badge and Air Assault Badge.
In his speech, Gore told stories of his experience in Iraq, including the day that fate spared him from taking a hit from an IED (improvised explosive device). While overseas, Gore was regularly assigned to drive a Humvee, but one day he was left off the manifest and told he wasn't working.
That same day, an IED pierced the metal paneling between the driver and passenger glass shields. The device slid past the driver and passenger, who walked away with minor injuries. But at a 6 feet, 7 inches tall, Gore said it would have hit him the face if he was assigned to drive that day.
"There was a piece of shrapnel that hit behind that metal armor and stuck him in between those two glass plates and hit him right in the helmet. It slid back and hit my buddy right in the glasses and then dropped in his lap," said Gore. "He had a little cut on his nose, the driver sure as heck got scrambled a little bit but walked away without a scratch. Had I been there, the piece would have probably hit me right in the face, right in the cheekbone. That was the only day my name got left off the manifest in two years."
After Gore's speech, the LS-H band played the themes of the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines. When veterans in the audience heard the theme of their branch, they stood up to be recognized.
The names of LS-H graduates currently serving in the military were read aloud and high school student Keegan Straub read the poem, "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae. The poem was written during World War I and describes the red poppies that grew upon the graves off fallen soldiers.
The Legion and VFW chapters retired the colors at the end of the ceremony and veterans visited more schools around Le Sueur and Henderson area. They first stopped by Park Elementary before traveling to Henderson for programs at Hilltop Elementary and Minnesota New Country School.
Le Center, Montgomery
At Tri-City United High School, the district welcomed all area veterans, auxiliary members and their significant others to enjoy a Veteran's Day social and program. Local veterans could enjoy a treat and beverage in the high school media center before going to the Performing Arts Center at TCU Montgomery at 12:30 p.m..
SSG Jason Strauch, of the United States Army, attended as the event's guest speaker. Attendees who could not watch in person could view the program live over YouTube and Vimeo.
Cleveland
For Veteran's Day, Cleveland Public School invited the Cleveland American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion to post the colors before an introduction by Cleveland Public School Principal Scott Lusk. Senior Class President Tyler Gosch then led the pledge of allegiance.
The high school band performed the “Star Spangled Banner,” before Amelia Tauer, junior class president, addressed the crowd and introduced honorary speaker Andy Queen.
After Queen, the school shared essay selections from elementary students. The band then performed “Armed Forces on Parade”, before a moment of silence led by the firing squad and then TAPS by Jersie Kelley and Morgan Mueller.
Student Council President Sarena Remiger read a proclamation, followed by closing remarks from student council vice president Kyra McCarthy.