A love of farming has kept Joe and Jean Murphy continuing the family tradition of farming for five generations and more than 150 years along at Le Sueur Road 11 and State Highway 19 in Henderson.
While farmers' work never ends and they never have a day off, Joe still loves it.
"I just love being on the farm, and it's all I've ever done," Joe said. "We're independent. I love having cattle. Maybe some day I'll get rid of my dairy supply business, and maybe I'll start running the land again. Right now it's just too much."
"It's a good life," Jean said. "We're happy that we're on the farm now. We're out in the country. It's a good place to bring up kids. The grandkids were out yesterday, and they just love it."
The Murphys two grandsons.
"My daughter, Ellie, nannies six kids and they're here all the time, too," Joe said.
The Murphys, who live at 28074 251st Ave., joined an elite group this summer as one of the Minnesota Farm Bureau's 26 recipients of the 2021 Sesquicentennial Farm award. Joe and Jean took ownership from Joe's mom and dad, Marilyn and Pat, in 2015.
A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap was awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
A sesquicentennial farm honors Minnesota families who have owned their farms for at least 150 years, are at least 50 acres in size and are involved in agricultural production.
"We are very proud to have had a Murphy on the farm for over 150 years," said Joe Murphy, 59, who has worked on the farm his entire life. said. "We continue the farming legacy as we have beef cattle and farm the land."
Purchased 1857, the land was part of the land grants awarded as a result of the War of 1812.
The 300-acre Murphy farm has 120 Holstein beef cattle, plus corn and soybean crops.
The Murphy Farm has been in the family for five generations, beginning operations in 1856 under John Daniel Murphy, who was born in Ireland.
Although the present home was built in 2017, the original barn remains, with an addition in 1975.
The farm was then passed down to his son, John Dennis Murphy in 1887, followed by his grandson, James Emmett Murphy in 1935, then his great grandson, Patrick Merlyn Murphy, who farmed alongside his wife, Marilyn, from the mid-1960s to 2014.
Pat and Marilyn raised six children on their farm and lived off the farm.
“Joe always says they worked a ton of hours seven days a week, but they also had so much fun with their large family and being outdoors. It was a lot of work,” Jean said.
They acknowledge Pat and Marilyn Murphy for setting an example of how to create a positive, hardworking and fun farm family.
Joe and Jean lived in the next house down a half mile away until Pat died and Marilyn moved to town. Then Joe and Jean took over the farm.
“There’s just a sense of pride that we kept it going so long,” Joe Murphy said.
The Murphys have long farmed 300 acres of corn and beans, along with raising 130 head of cattle and milking cows until 2000.
Now they rent out the land to a neighbor and are focusing on raising 120 Holstein beef cattle and on their business, Murphy Dairy Supply Inc. They sell dairy supplies to 110 farmers in the seven-county area.
"We rented it out for the first time last year," Joe said. "I just couldn't get it all done by myself with the cattle and the business."
Jean also works as an accountant in her home business.
"We sell anything a fairy farmer needs," Joe said. "We have 5,000 different items."
“We have four daughters, and our youngest is probably the biggest help on the farm, but she’s at college right now," she said. "We’re not sure what will happen after our generation.”
Their children are: Sarah, 37, of Seattle; Megan, 36, of St. Paul; Ellie, 26, of Henderson; and Lauren, 22, of River Falls, Wisconsin, where she is in her final year of college in business finance.
The Murphys plans to keep farming for the rest of their lives.
Their oldest daughter, Sarah has shown an interest in buying the farm with her husband and possibly renting it out. "And Ellie would love to live here," Jean said.
"We don't know what we'll do after this, but God has always showed us a way," Jean said.
"Hopefully we're not the last member of family here," Joe said. "I don't ever see myself living in town. I don't think I could handle that."