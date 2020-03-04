Construction on the County Road 22 turnback project (formerly known as Hwy. 112) is fast approaching, but that work is likely to cost more than expected.
On Tuesday, March 3, the Le Sueur County Commissioners received two bids from construction companies to work on the effort to reconstruct 22, parts of 26 within city limits of Le Sueur and several roads in Le Sueur adjacent to the county roads in a series of phases between 2020-21. The lower bid from S.M. Hentges & Sons in Jordan amounts to $15.2 million, approximately $1.5 million more than the engineer’s estimate of $13.7 million. Northland Grading & Excavating of Webster submitted a high bid of $18.5 million. The commissioners voted 4-0, with Commissioner John King abstaining, to award the bid to S.M. Hentges & Sons, contingent upon approval from the city of Le Sueur.
If the city of Le Sueur approves the low bid at their next council meeting on March 9, the city would pay around $5 million toward the project, covering the improvements to city streets, much of which would be covered by special assessments on benefiting properties. The rest of the costs would largely be shouldered by the county.
In total, construction would stretch over 3.5 miles of roadway and 30 intersections in town, including County Road 22 (112 turnback) from County Road 115 to Ferry Street; Ferry from Elmwood to S. Fourth Street; S. Fourth Street from Ferry to Bridge Street; Bridge from S. Fourth Street to N. Main Street; and Commerce Street from Market Street to the Hwy. 169 ramp. Also covered by the project is Ferry Street between Elmwood Avenue and Kingsway Drive; Ferry between S. Fourth Street and S. Second Street; and S. Second Street from Ferry to Bridge Street.
Le Sueur City Engineer Cory Bienfang reported to the Le Sueur council on Monday, March 2 that there were a variety of factors behind why the bids the county received were higher than the engineer’s estimate. The engineers’ estimate is calculated by analyzing the market and costs of similar projects. Due to the large size of the project and the two-year scope, the final total was more difficult to pinpoint he said. In addition, the push to receive a bid in February at the very start of bidding season, limited the engineers’ ability to compare to bids from this year.
“Bidding in February limits that data pool a little bit, because we were one of the earlier bids,” said Bienfang. “That was certainly something we were targeting. You hear that you want to be an earlier bidder on some of your projects and contractors are hungry to secure some of that work for the upcoming season. There were a number of bids that were opened in early February and this wasn’t the only one that was overestimated.”
Le Sueur City Administrator Jasper Kruggel added that while the bids were higher than expected, they weren’t out of line with what the city expected to pay in case the engineer’s estimate did underestimate the total price. He further stated that the engineers’ estimate being low wasn’t a negative, because overestimating the value of the project can drive up the price of bids.
“The engineer’s estimate is knowledge that the bidder has so an inflated engineer’s estimate could drive the cost up,” said Kruggel. “We want the numbers to be accurate, but we don’t want to overestimate. … If we overestimate that could have an adverse effect in driving those prices up.”
“The bids are what they are, but I think the recommendation to move forward is unwavering,” added Bienfang. “There’s a substantial need there.”
The March 2 Le Sueur council meeting was a work session, so no actions were taken. The council will likely vote on whether to approve the low bid at its March 9 meeting.