A Minnesota man was accused of fleeing the scene of a drug-related arrest in Le Sueur.
Chamario Brown, 18, of Bethel, received a felony charge for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
The incident allegedly occurred on June 23 at the Corner Drug Pharmacy. According to the criminal complaint, police were informed that someone had forged a prescription for 6.25 mg of Promethazine-Codeine, a Schedule II drug in Minnesota.
Police received a tip from Corner Drug and observed a man receiving the prescription from staff and placed him under arrest. As they exited the store, a driver of the white Nissan Juke the suspect was identified as arriving in began to leave. According to the criminal complaint, an officer told the driver to stop, but they disobeyed police orders and drove away suddenly.
Fleeing at a high rate of speed, the Nissan nearly hit multiple vehicles and pedestrians, according to the criminal complaint. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued to flee the scene. Police halted their chase so as to not endanger the public.
Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Brown. In a statement from the suspect arrested at Corner Drug, police were allegedly told that he flew from Virginia to Minnesota to meet people he talked to on social media. They had discussed buying promethazine-codeine and was told the group had a doctor that would write fraudulent prescriptions.