Le Center’s confectionery manufacturer Maud Borup is hoping to make business a little sweeter with an expansion.
Starting in November, the delicacy-maker will begin construction on a 2,000-square-foot expansion to the warehouse, 10,000 square feet to the production area and 3,000 square feet to the facility’s offices.
“It’s been growth in general,” said Vice President of Operations Randy Lantinen on the reasons the plant is expanding. “We’ve earned $20 million in business since we started the company. With this expansion, we’re hoping to bring more of the business in-house and manage and produce our products ourselves.”
The company originally began in 1907 when Minnesota woman Maud Borup began selling her homemade candies at the Holm & Olson Flower Shop in St. Paul. Her business grew into what would become a confectionery retailer and wholesale manufacturer.
In 2005, President and Owner Christine Lantinen purchased the company and shifted the focus to wholesale, selling products to retailers like Wal-Mart, Target and Aldi and opened a plant in her hometown of Le Center.
Under Lantinen's management, the company grew, in one year, from $100,000 in sales to millions, a feat that earned Lantinen the title of Minnesota's Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Association (SBA) in early 2019.
Today, the plant employs around 120 people and manufactures a variety of sweets, including organic cotton candy, fizzy drink bombs and holiday-themed candies, chocolates and gift baskets. One of Maud Borup's secrets to success has been its focus on making sweets eco-friendly and organic to make them more palatable for modern consumers.
“Today people want the indulgence of candy, but they also want organic and something that’s good for you,” Lantinen said in a May interview. “So we have to invent sweets in a more modern way.”
With the new expansion, Randy Lantinen said the plant will be able to produce new products and reduce the workload staff currently undertakes.
“We’ve been making do with off-site warehousing,” said Lantinen. “The off-site creates more work for our staff, who have to drive stuff between the facilities.”
He continued, “We’ll be able to start making our own chocolates like chocolate covered pretzels. Our production line will be able to do year round production which will provide our workers with stability.”
The expansion is also driving Maud Borup’s plans to continue investing creatively in its products.
“We’re known for being flexible and creative with our food gifts, snacks and confections.” said Lantinen. “We’re known for making specialty products, to take something and make it special. We’re producing organic certified cotton candy for example and we’re developing new organic items and premium upscale items.”
Already at $20 million sales, this expansion is just a step toward the company's goal of $100 million in ten years.
The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for mid-November and construction will continue into the spring. In the meantime, Maud Borup won’t be halting their confectionery production.
“We’re hoping the construction won’t be too disruptive,” said Facility Manager Keisha Swanson.