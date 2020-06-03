Rising expenses continued to rattle the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board on Monday when the district approved a preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year. The projected budget presented to the board by Business Manager Ky Battern expects the school to run an $88,000 deficit in its general fund next year, shrinking the fund balance from $1.33 million to $1.25 million.
The general fund is where most of the funding for classrooms, staff and programs at Le Sueur-Henderson comes from. Unlike, the school’s budgets for adult basic education, community education and food service, dollars within Le Sueur-Henderson’s general fund can be spent with wide discretion.
“I think that people need to understand this and see where we’re at as we move through this referendum process and just our general operating process,” said School Board Director Matt Hathaway. “We’re going to need to make some changes and it’s not necessarily going to be a lot of fun ones. We’re on an unsustainable path and I’m concerned about that.”
In the preliminary budget, unassigned funds in the general fund are expected to decrease by $250,000. In total, expenses of $11.4 million for the 2020-21 school year are expected to outweigh the $11.3 million in projected revenue. This is under the assumption that Le Sueur-Henderson will be returning on-site learning in the fall, instead of distance learning.
One of the largest contributors to the deficit is the decline in student enrollment. Class sizes have shrunk over the past few years and Le Sueur-Henderson expects to lose another 17-18 kids in the next school year.
“We aren’t having a massive outflux of students,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “We lose a few students every year. Part of that is just population. We have a lot more baby boomers than we do younger people at this point, and we’re not alone in that.”
But the costs of losing students add up. The district’s biggest source of revenue by a large margin is state aid — more than 81% of Le Sueur-Henderson’s funding comes from St. Paul. However, the state’s general education formula distributes funds based on the count of students so even a small drop in enrollment can cost the district thousands.
“It kind of paints the picture when it comes to financial difficulties,” said Battern. “When I punch the numbers into our model for this year, it’s a difference of $138,000 for state funding, and that’s not even including the levy component, which will kick in another $20,000-$30,000.”
While dollars from last year’s levy increase, expected to bring an additional $165,000, offset the drop in state revenue, around $60,000 in funding from the Safe Special Schools supplemental aid and Title I and Title II federal funding will not roll into the next school year. As a result, revenues for the school are projected to increase by just $12,000.
Expenditures, on the other hand, are to outpace revenues, even with cuts made by the School Board.
At an April board meeting, the board approved a number of cuts to the school’s expenditures. The cuts include a $35,000 reduction through switching student online learning to Educare online learning, a $30,000 cut to special transportation, which is no longer needed by the district, a 10% $24,000 cut in the technology budget, a $17,000 cut in curriculum writing, an $11,000 cut in a para position at Hilltop, $6,700 in supply reductions district-wide, cutting fall and spring speakers to save $8,500, and $7,000 removed from the budget for textbooks. A $10,000 cut to Art Overload was also made, though classes will still be held, just at a smaller size.
Overall, the preliminary budget projects an $80,000 decrease in non-payroll expenses, but the payroll went up by $120,000 with additional spending on salary raises and benefits and a new secretary/nurse position at Park Elementary.
Despite setbacks in the general fund, the budget predicts growing revenues in the budgets for community education, adult basic education (ABE) and food service, offsetting expenses for those programs.
The coronavirus pandemic has left the school’s financial future a bit murky. The implementation of distance learning saved the school money on substitute teachers and sports officials, and utilities were not in as much need of repair as the 2018-19 school year. Battern speculated that the district could potentially end this school year breaking even or bringing in revenue.
But COVID could also impact state and federal funding in uncertain ways. If the state of Minnesota were to implement a tax shift similar to the 2008 recession and payout 60% of the general formula and the rest of the 40% over time, cash flow to the district would be significantly impeded. On the other hand, the CARES Act could provide an $80,000 windfall to the district if estimates are correct.
The continuation of distance learning would also have ramifications on the state budget, as would a potential bond referendum. The LS-H school district is working toward a referendum that could change the makeup of the district. Proposals have included building a new school or educational facility and/or shrinking the district to two buildings instead of three.
On the horizon, the board worries that the deficit will continue to grow. The district believes that it’s likely there will be no increases to the state’s general education formula in 2022. If that’s the case, and enrollment continues to decline, Battern estimated the district would be running a deficit of $503,000 in fiscal year 2022, not factoring in inflation.