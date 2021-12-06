Santa Claus

Santa Claus waves to onlookers in the 2021 Christmas in the Valley parade in Le Sueur. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Le Sueur’s Christmas in the Valley is always a delight to witness, but 2021 was a special year for the annual celebration. For the first time in over 40 years, the Christmas parade could travel through Main Street unencumbered, now that North and South Main Street have been reconnected.

Oak Terrace Senior Living

Oak Terrace Senior Living drove through the Christmas parade in a colorful Rudolph-themed float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“This parade going down Main Street was exciting tonight, because it’s a new venue for us, and I appreciate all the participation everybody has had and the excitement to open up our Main Street,” said Mayor Shawn Kirby.

Le Sueur Rotary Club

Le Sueur Rotary Club drew a festive trailer through the Christmas in the Valley parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Dozens of floats by local businesses and organizations strung up in Christmas lights, candy canes and snowmen crossed the fresh pavement of downtown Main Street for the first time. Vendors provided cupcakes, cookies, hot dogs, walking tacos and more on the new roadway before the parade traveled from the intersection of South Main Street and Smith Street to the intersection of North Main Street and Oak Street.

Christmas Parade

Le Sueur's Christmas in the Valley parade inspired residents to get in the holiday spirit with decorated floats. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Brewery Christmas Tree

Brewery Christmas Tree Farm donated a tree to sit outside Tiller + Main for the Christmas in the Valley celebration. (Courtesy of City of Le Sueur)

The new Tiller + Main commercial and residential complex, at the site of the former Valley Green Square Mall, was lit up with a Christmas tree donated by Brewery Hill Christmas Tree Farm. Classes at the Le Sueur-Henderson School District and St. Anne’s created ornaments to decorate the trees and Mother Louise Park.

Ridgeview Volunteer Ambulance

The Ridgeview Volunteer Ambulance flashed its lights for parade attendees on the sidelines. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Christmas in the Valley had another surprise in store for guests. Prior to the event, the Le Sueur Rotary Club spearheaded the construction of the Santa House in Mother Louise Park. The building is a one-room festive cottage decorated like Santa’s Workshop and gave kids an opportunity to sit on Santa Claus’ lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

Le Sueur Fire and Rescue

A Le Sueur Fire Truck rolls through the Christmas parade decorated in lights, candy canes and snowmen riding on top. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“The Gathering Tree here started about four years ago with the Le Sueur Rotary Club working with the City of Le Sueur to string 84,000 lights onto that tree. That tree is meant to bring goodwill and better friendships to the people of the community and the community of Le Sueur,” said Jeff Kulzer of the Le Sueur Rotary Club. “This year the Le Sueur Rotary Club wanted to add something new to it so we added the Santa House.”

Santa House

Le Sueur Rotary Club's new Santa House gave kids an opportunity to sit down with Santa Claus at the North Pole. Families that drop off letters to Santa in the mailbox with a return address by Dec. 17 may get a personal note from St. Nick. (Courtesy of Rotary Club)

Local Rotarian Loren Edberg was credited as the driving force behind the Santa House. The exterior sports candy canes bordering a red door with the initials “SC” for Santa Claus. Christmas lights hang from the roof, which features the Rotary International logo on the archway. An accessibility ramp to enter the cottage was provided by the city of Le Sueur.

Santa List

Santa's list of children receiving gifts this Christmas can be partially seen on the corner wall of the Santa House. (Courtesy of Le Sueur Rotary Club)

Inside, families could see a painted-on fireplace with Christmas stockings as well as Santa’s nice list filled with names. Elves led kids and families inside to meet Santa Claus. After taking the kids on his lap and asking what they wanted for Christmas, Jolly St. Nick gave them a book written by local children’s book author, illustrator and artist Lana Beck. The book tells the story of how Le Sueur’s Gathering Tree sprouted from a seed to the towering hunk of timber it is today.

Santa Claus

Santa Claus visited the children of Le Sueur in the newly-built Santa House for Christmas in the Valley. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Four year old Bennett Stoffel had the chance to meet Santa Claus with his mom and his grandparents Larry and Donna Hague of Le Sueur. Stoffel said he had a good time meeting Santa and asked him for a Hot Wheels car.

Santa House Line

Familes stood in line to meet Santa Claus in the new Santa House built by the Le Sueur Rotary Club for the Christmas in the Valley. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Outside, families could pose for photos in Santa’s sleigh and drop off a letter to the North Pole in the red mailbox next to the Santa House. If community members include their return address on the letter and leave it in the mailbox by Dec. 17, they might just get a letter back from Kris Kringle.

LS-H Choir

The Le Sueur-Henderson Choir sang Christmas carols for an audience of hundreds at the Christmas in the Valley. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Following the parade, the Le Sueur-Henderson choir sang Christmas carols for the hundreds of visitors in attendance. Mayor Kirby, Kulzer, City Councilors Mark Huntington, Newell Krogmann, Scott Schlueter and LS-H Superintendent Jim Wagner then took the stage to light up the 84,000 bulbs on the Gathering Tree.

Christmas light up

Mayor Shawn Kirby, Le Sueur Rotarian Jeff Kulzer, City Councilors Mark Huntington, Newell Krogmann, Scott Schlueter and LS-H Superintendent Jim Wagner push the lever to light the Gathering Tree. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Gathering Tree

Approximately 84,000 bulbs wrapped around the Gathering Tree lit up the night sky during Christmas in the Valley. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The community encircled the tree in awe as the white lights sparkled in the night. Fireworks soon flew into the sky west of Mother Louise Park for all to see.

Fireworks

Le Sueur's 2021 Christmas in the Valley ended with fireworks. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“The whole event was really good,” said Le Sueur resident Larry Hague. “A lot of firsts, more lights, Santa in the house. It really was good. We hope it’s as good next year.”

