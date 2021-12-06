Le Sueur’s Christmas in the Valley is always a delight to witness, but 2021 was a special year for the annual celebration. For the first time in over 40 years, the Christmas parade could travel through Main Street unencumbered, now that North and South Main Street have been reconnected.
“This parade going down Main Street was exciting tonight, because it’s a new venue for us, and I appreciate all the participation everybody has had and the excitement to open up our Main Street,” said Mayor Shawn Kirby.
Dozens of floats by local businesses and organizations strung up in Christmas lights, candy canes and snowmen crossed the fresh pavement of downtown Main Street for the first time. Vendors provided cupcakes, cookies, hot dogs, walking tacos and more on the new roadway before the parade traveled from the intersection of South Main Street and Smith Street to the intersection of North Main Street and Oak Street.
The new Tiller + Main commercial and residential complex, at the site of the former Valley Green Square Mall, was lit up with a Christmas tree donated by Brewery Hill Christmas Tree Farm. Classes at the Le Sueur-Henderson School District and St. Anne’s created ornaments to decorate the trees and Mother Louise Park.
Christmas in the Valley had another surprise in store for guests. Prior to the event, the Le Sueur Rotary Club spearheaded the construction of the Santa House in Mother Louise Park. The building is a one-room festive cottage decorated like Santa’s Workshop and gave kids an opportunity to sit on Santa Claus’ lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.
“The Gathering Tree here started about four years ago with the Le Sueur Rotary Club working with the City of Le Sueur to string 84,000 lights onto that tree. That tree is meant to bring goodwill and better friendships to the people of the community and the community of Le Sueur,” said Jeff Kulzer of the Le Sueur Rotary Club. “This year the Le Sueur Rotary Club wanted to add something new to it so we added the Santa House.”
Local Rotarian Loren Edberg was credited as the driving force behind the Santa House. The exterior sports candy canes bordering a red door with the initials “SC” for Santa Claus. Christmas lights hang from the roof, which features the Rotary International logo on the archway. An accessibility ramp to enter the cottage was provided by the city of Le Sueur.
Inside, families could see a painted-on fireplace with Christmas stockings as well as Santa’s nice list filled with names. Elves led kids and families inside to meet Santa Claus. After taking the kids on his lap and asking what they wanted for Christmas, Jolly St. Nick gave them a book written by local children’s book author, illustrator and artist Lana Beck. The book tells the story of how Le Sueur’s Gathering Tree sprouted from a seed to the towering hunk of timber it is today.
Four year old Bennett Stoffel had the chance to meet Santa Claus with his mom and his grandparents Larry and Donna Hague of Le Sueur. Stoffel said he had a good time meeting Santa and asked him for a Hot Wheels car.
Outside, families could pose for photos in Santa’s sleigh and drop off a letter to the North Pole in the red mailbox next to the Santa House. If community members include their return address on the letter and leave it in the mailbox by Dec. 17, they might just get a letter back from Kris Kringle.
Following the parade, the Le Sueur-Henderson choir sang Christmas carols for the hundreds of visitors in attendance. Mayor Kirby, Kulzer, City Councilors Mark Huntington, Newell Krogmann, Scott Schlueter and LS-H Superintendent Jim Wagner then took the stage to light up the 84,000 bulbs on the Gathering Tree.
The community encircled the tree in awe as the white lights sparkled in the night. Fireworks soon flew into the sky west of Mother Louise Park for all to see.
“The whole event was really good,” said Le Sueur resident Larry Hague. “A lot of firsts, more lights, Santa in the house. It really was good. We hope it’s as good next year.”