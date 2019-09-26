A former Le Sueur resident is looking to make his move to the Capitol.
On Sept. 4, Tanner Sunderman announced his candidacy for District 66A in the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing the Twin Cities suburbs of Roseville and Falcon Heights as well as parts of Lauderdale and St. Paul. Sunderman is running a progressive primary challenge against 30-year incumbent Alice Hausman, DFL-St. Paul. Despite being a relative newcomer, Sunderman hopes to run a successful campaign based on connecting with the community.
“It will be challenging. It will be hard going against a person so ingrained in the system,” said Sunderman. “But we will be out in communities and listening to people. When I get voted in, I will continue to have those face to face conversations.”
Long before he ever considered a run for the Minnesota House, Sunderman grew up in the city of Le Sueur and attended Le Sueur-Henderson High School. Sunderman recounted being bullied as a gay youth before finding his voice under the tutelage of his high school speech coach and theater director Marie Kreft.
“Since then, my mission has been helping others find their voice,” said Sunderman.
Following high school, he attended Minnesota State University, Mankato before finishing at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Throughout his college career, Sunderman competed in national speech tournaments and to this day, he coaches high school speech. He and his former coach have remained close after high school.
“He is an amazingly alert individual to what’s going on in the world,” said Kreft. "He is so in touch with people of various ages, energetic beyond belief, non-complaining on anything and everything … He stepped forward as a very natural leader. He was very competent in speech and he had a true interest in people as individuals, not just as a group. He was the all-time best supporter and recruiter of my speech team.”
Sunderman eventually turned his eyes to the Minnesota House after working in property management, where he witnessed communities displaced from their homes after new developers renovated their neighborhoods and galvanized rents to the point where rates were unaffordable to the current tenants.
“There’s a lot wrong with housing law,” said Sunderman. “There’s an extensive burden of proof for abuse that has to be met for tenants to leave their lease … Predatory landlords are pricing out an entire generation of people who won’t be able to afford housing.”
Sunderman cited an incident in 2015, where hundreds of tenants in Richfield were priced out of their homes following the transformation of the Crossroads into an upscale apartment complex called the Concierge.
Meanwhile, Sunderman was dissatisfied with how his district was currently run.
“What I’ve found troubling with the current incumbent is she hasn’t wanted to listen to people,” said Sunderman. “I don’t want to throw mud, but she goes against what I stand for: making sure people are heard.”
A central plank of Sunderman’s platform is overturning Minnesota’s ban on rent control and freezing rates statewide. Capping rent prices has gained steam in recent years. On Sept. 11, California became the second state to implement statewide rent control after Oregon became the first earlier this year.
Advocates argue that price caps protect renters from price gouging and stabilize rents. However, the proposal has often been criticized by mainstream economists, landlords and developers, who argue that rent controls incentivize landlords and developers to abandon their properties and decrease housing production.
While Sunderman will formally represent suburbs in the Metro area, he has plans to address issues facing rural communities like Le Sueur County. This includes increasing state funds for rural broadband and infrastructure to prevent ecological disasters. Sunderman also declared his desire to increase state insurance for crop loss and funds for schools.
“Le Sueur-Henderson has given so much to me; it’s my turn to give back to the schools,” said Sunderman.
This primary race will be the first time Sunderman has run for office, but it won’t be his first time involvement in politics. He’s written speeches and policies to represent communities, was involved in the "Vote No" campaign against the proposed state constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage and campaigned for the Safe and Supportive Schools Act which strengthened bullying prohibition policies in schools.
“I feel very comfortable taking on this position,” he said.