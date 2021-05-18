Park Elementary welcomed young learners with music, pizza, fire trucks and more for a new kind of celebration. On May 12, Park faculty shook up their traditional Kindergarten Round-Up with an outdoor festival that combined the event with the Preschool Round-Up, Vehicle Parade and Teddy Bear Band.
“Pre-COVID Preschool Round Up has been a separate event in March, but because of the COVID restrictions, we couldn’t have it this year,” said Park Elementary Principal Christine McDonald. “We’ve always had the vehicle fair in the spring for the preschool, so we just put our heads together and said lets make a Kindergarten Round Up/Preschool registration night.”
The result was an all-in-one spring celebration. More than 300 people visited the Park Elementary campus to enjoy the entertainment and register their kids.
“I think they just needed to get out and do things, do something normal again,” said Little Giants Preschool Coordinator Catherine Goettl.
On one end, kids took in the sights of city trucks at the vehicle fair. A fire truck, bulldozer, snow plow, trailer and more were parked along 6th street. Youngsters could even hop in and see a driver’s view of the trucks.
Families also took a seat in the grass to enjoy a concert by the Teddy Bear band. The Richfield-based children’s musicians sang kid-friendly songs alongside a panda mascot. The incoming preschool and kindergarten classes hopped along to the music in the Legion Park, sponsored by H.A.V.E.
In-between the vehicle fair and the music, families were served pizza slices and stood in line for a cotton candy bar. Approximately $2,600 was donated by community organizations to host the event.
“It was nice to have the food and bags they provided us,” said Kristina Pugh, who enrolled her son Sebastian into Kindergarten. “They provided us with a bag for Sebastian with some school supplies and some cards and crayons, pencils and some activities.”
Her son Josiah currently attends Kindergarten at Park, so the outdoor event was a new experience.
“It’s different than what it’s been before not being able to go into the school, but it’s an nice day so that works,” said Pugh. “And the vehicle fair too was nice to check out.”
Registration days are more than just a good time for families, they’re also intended to help keep enrollment numbers up. At Le Sueur-Henderson and many other school districts, incoming kindergarten classes are smaller than the graduating classes. State and levy dollars are awarded to schools on a per pupil basis. Declining enrollment leads to less funding.
This upcoming year marks an above average level of enrollment for Park. The district is anticipating 60 new kindergartners for 2021-22, above the 55 enrolled in 2020-21 and 58 in 2019-20. The number could change over the summer months and the first few weeks of school.