Cleveland residents will be paying into a higher levy this year.
At a September meeting, the Cleveland City Council set the preliminary levy at $324,712, a 5% increase from last year. City expenses remained largely unchanged this year with the exception of the Sixth Street extension project.
“The majority of the levy increase came from the Sixth Street extension project,” said Cleveland City Clerk/Treasurer Dan Evans. “The council is glad that we were able to keep the levy increase at 5%.”
The Sixth Street Extension is expected to cost the city roughly $13,000 per year for the next 10 years according to Jessica Green of Northland Securities, who negotiated the sale of a $111,000 general obligation bond with the Hometown Bank of Cleveland to pay for the project.
Construction for the project began in August and is expected to last until the spring or summer of 2020. The project will extend Sixth Street from the intersection of Sixth and Columbia Street about 200 feet south. The street will also see a number of other improvements, including the extension of the water main, the installation of a storm sewer and additional diagonal parking. These improvements are expected to benefit Cleveland Elementary School, which is located on Sixth Street and is looking to build a new parking lot.
“The purpose of the project was to help the Cleveland School District with their expansion,” said Evans.
A number of other improvements are designed to help people better access the school. This includes the addition of an 8-foot wide sidewalk to run adjacent to the curb and site of the future parking lot, as well as a replacement of the pedestrian ramp at the southernmost entrance of the school to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The preliminary levy set by the council is not the final levy. According to state statute, cities must set a preliminary levy in September and a final levy in December. Between now and December, City Council can lower the levy but cannot raise it.