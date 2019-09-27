Tri-City United High School experienced a tragic loss Friday, Sept. 20, but what students, colleagues and friends haven’t lost is the impact Carol Lilla had on their lives.
Valerie Villwock, a former student of Lilla’s who served with her on the Titans Fastpitch Association Board, believes the TCU school district “has lost a great one.”
Said Villwock, “Carol was an excellent teacher, coach and mentor,” whose own children also had Lilla for a teacher. “Everything she did was done in a way that made sure, above everything else, that each and every child would benefit.”
TCU High School Special Education teacher Allison Bass also fondly remembers the longtime education as a “wonderful mentor” who she “loved and cared about.”
“I worked with Carol for five years,” said Bass. “She was one of the first people I met here, and she instantly took me under her wing.”
Bass believes Lilla’s death leaves TCU with some very big shoes to fill, but she knows Lilla would want her colleagues to stick together as a team during a time such as this.
Lilla came to school Sept. 20, but was later transported to the New Prague Hospital following an unexpected medical emergency. She died that same day, at age 68.
The TCU administration, including Superintendent Teri Preisler, TCU High School Principal Alan Fitterer and Assistant Principal Jeff Eppen, notified staff and parents of students throughout the whole district. Grief support became available to staff and students for the rest of the day and the following week. TCU High School hosted a celebration of life for Lilla at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 in the gymnasium with a social gathering afterward in the commons area.
Lilla was born Dec. 22, 1950 in Winona to Joe and Lois Lilla. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1969 and continued her education at Winona State College, where she played in the Winona State Softball League. She majored in math and minored in sociology, obtaining her teaching degree
in 1973. Later, she earned her coaching certificate from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a master’s degree in education from St. Catherine’s University.
For the past 40 years, Lilla taught math and science for TCU High School (formerly Montgomery-Lonsdale High School). Six years earlier, she started her teaching career at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Montgomery. Apart from teaching, she also coached girls’ softball, basketball and volleyball.
A close friend of Lilla’s, Deb Bednar, remembers when her mom played softball with Lilla in the 1970s. In the early 1980s, Bednar knew Lilla as a tough high school coach who expected a lot from her players. But over the years, Bednar came to know Lilla as one of her best friends. They played on an American Legion softball team together, and Bednar coached under Lilla in the late 1980s. Living next door to Lilla for a period, Bednar remembers when her son, as a 3-year-old, would wait for Lilla to get home from work and then go next door to ask her to play.
“She would give you the shirt off your back,” said Bednar. “… You’re not going to meet a teacher that gave more to [TCU] school than Carol.”
Brian Maas, a former TCU teacher, said Lilla taught him a lot in their three years of working together.
“Carol always put the needs of students first; she strived to do what was best for her students at all times, and it really showed,” said Maas. “I always appreciated her honest assessments of the educational happenings in the district, and she truly was an asset to the TCU community.”
TCU graduate Sarah Flicek agreed that Lilla was “as honest as they come.” Lilla coached Flicek in volleyball, basketball and softball and also taught her computer science courses.
“Ms. Lilla was the type of teacher and coach who always expected more out of you than you realized you were capable of,” said Flicek. “She was so proud to hear about the girls that she taught and coached growing up to be independent, successful women. She loved to be ‘picked on’ by her students and was the focus of constant pranks and jokes.”
TCU Administrative Assistant Jessica Sery said Lilla is among the most selfless people she ever met. She considers herself lucky to have worked with Lilla and have her as a friend. To Sery, Lilla was someone who listened without judgment and offered advice and support in times of need.
“She never hesitated to reach out for a much needed lunch date to catch up outside of school, which meant countless hours at a table taking up space with just a pop and great conversation,” said Sery. “I have a special spot in my heart for Carol that now feels so broken. She will be deeply missed by so many!”