A Burnsville man was charged in both Le Sueur and Nicollet counties for separate offenses of allegedly threatening another driver with a pellet gun and possessing a stolen vehicle.
Derek Darby Ruth, 32, was charged in Nicollet County with felony threat of violence to cause or attempt terror, felony threat of violence for reckless disregard of risk, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation of driver's license and possession of an open bottle. In Le Sueur County, Ruth was charged with felonies for receiving a stolen vehicle and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Ruth was first arrested by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office on March 9 after police alleged he waved a firearm at another driver. According to a criminal complaint, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned driver that a vehicle without any license plates was pointing a firearm at them while driving.
The victim stated they were traveling south on Hwy. 169 1.5 miles north of St. Peter when a car pulled up next to him. The driver allegedly looked angry and was pointing a small black semi-automatic pistol. The victim hit the brakes, fearing for their life and the driver allegedly rolled down the window, reached the gun out behind him to aim at the victim. The victim followed the driver through St. Peter onto Hwy. 22 while they called the police.
Police reported that they stopped a vehicle matching the description traveling east on Hwy. 22. According to the complaint, Ruth was pulled over and denied waving a firearm at anyone. Police said they smelled the stench of alcohol and observed a Sig Sauer pellet gun protruding from the driver’s seat.
Ruth reportedly confirmed that he had been drinking, but two PBTs confirmed his blood alcohol content was below the legal limit. Law enforcement also said they learned Ruth’s license was revoked.
A female passenger in the vehicle allegedly told police there was an open container of vodka in the car and a search of the car produced the pellet gun, an attachment for the pellet gun and a glass pipe that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
On May 7, Ruth was arrested again by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they found Ruth sleeping in the driver’s seat of a 2021 Ford Escape parked on the east side of Chankaska Creek Road in Kasota Township. The car had a temporary registration tag and was reportedly identified as stolen out of Apple Valley.
Ruth allegedly told police that the car was a rental since his own was being repaired in Apple Valley and that he was not aware it was reported stolen.In an investigation, police said they learned that Ruth’s girlfriend rented the car since Ruth did not have a valid driver’s license. In April 2021, the Apple Valley Ford reportedly sent a letter and phone calls requesting the vehicle be returned. Ruth allegedly ignored their requests and on April 30, the car was reported as stolen.
In a search of the vehicle, police said they found a black pellet gun in the cubby of the door, a “gem baggie” with a crystalline substance testing presumptive positive for methamphetamine, a glass bubble pipe in the driver’s door panel and a Speer 9 mm Luger live round. Police also said they located a flat screen TV reported stolen.