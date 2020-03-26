The Le Center City Council has paved the way for one of the town’s largest construction projects of the year, but the costs may be higher than anticipated.
At the March 18 council meeting, the Le Center councillors voted unanimously to send out bids for a street construction project which would repair 6,400 ft. of road on the north side of town with a bituminous overlay; replacements for utilities like water mains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers; a widening to 36 feet with a full right of way; and 5-foot sidewalks added to one or both sides of the street in some places.
The streets include North Park Avenue between Tyrone Street and Sixth Street; Bowler Street from Park to Cordova Avenue; Spors Street from Park to Cordova; Montgomery Avenue; Waterville Avenue; and Sixth Street. The proposed improvements are expected to last more than 50 years.
Street infrastructure in the area is malfunctioning, according to city officials, leading to sanitary sewer lines backing up. The roads have cracked surfaces and the lack of sidewalks on Park, Bowler, Spors and Waterville has been identified as a safety issue by the council, particularly for children walking to school.
Bolton & Menk estimated that the project would cost a total $4.3 million, above it’s initial estimate of $3.7 million in June, 2019. After working on three projects of a similar size, the firm reevaluated its numbers and determined that the costs would be higher than projected with $3.8 million being dedicated to construction and $500,000 going into engineering and administration. 25% of the construction costs would be paid through special assessments by residents adjacent to the project area, while the rest of the cost would be paid citywide through a low-interest bond.
However, with COVID-19 sending Minnesota and Le Center into near lockdown, the final numbers could end up looking different from the estimates.
“With COVID-19 and gas prices going down, I am not sure how that’s going to impact our bidding here to tell you the truth,” said City Engineer Joel Hawbaker. “In my 25 years, this is the biggest wild card in all those years I’ve been around.”
“With oil being down as much as it is you would have to think that that part would help,” responded Mayor Josh Frederickson.
“You would think so,” said Hawbaker. “I’m not sure how long it takes for that to trickle down from the barrels sold there down to PVC and bituminous and all that, but I’m sure hoping so. I would think contractors would want to go out and get some jobs, bids, underneath their belts so they can work before a downturn in the economy, but who knows what’s going to be happening forward.”
Bids for the project are scheduled to open Wednesday, April 15. The city is estimating that the project would reach substantial completion by September 2021 and final completion by June 2022.
“[Substantial completion] basically means the bulk of the work is done,” said Hawbaker. “We let it sit a year and they come back the next year and they put a final bituminous course on so we have a nice-looking street.”