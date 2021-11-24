The 2021 Le Center Hollydaze Winter Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 27. The Le Center Chamber of Commerce and Le Center Hollydaze Committee have planned the 21st annual festivities.
The Hollydaze Parade serves as kickoff to the holiday season. Santa will be here to light up the park. Organizers are asking everyone to join in the fun by entering a float in the parade or setting up and decorating a fish house. There is no entry fee, and prizes will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place floats.
To register a float or fish house, contact Don Hayden or Tara Nusbaum (507-357-6737) at the Chamber office or Matt Steffen at House of Insurance (507-357-2221) with questions or comments.
The Chamber is hosting the only Santa in the parade and at the end in the park. Organizers request that participants do not use a Santa Claus on any other floats (it can be confusing for little ones when more than one Santa appears).
Participants are requested to hand out candy or promotional items rather than throwing them into the crowd (this may cause injury). Throwing of any item, including candy, is not allowed.
Prior to the start of the parade at 5 p.m., Santa and his reindeer will be in the courthouse park, as well as the Schell’s Hobo Band, along with a feature performer this year, Celestial Circus, which offers fire and LED performers shows.
Check out our Facebook page at Le Center’s Hollydaze Winter Festival.
The event starts at 5 p.m., with the parade at 6 p.m. Parade line up will be at the Le Center School parking lot at 5:30 p.m. The parade will take place along W. Minnesota Street.
Celestial Circus fire show performance starts at 5:30 p.m. and will go through the parade with LED lights. Treat bag and children books will be given out to kids who see Santa. Schell’s Hobo Band will be playing before, during and after the event. Food vendors will be set up near the Courthouse Park Mule drawn wagon rides will be available before the parade starting at 5 p.m. Local establishments will be running specials. There will also be a fish house decorating contest; all fish houses welcome and allowed to camp out on North Park Avenue.