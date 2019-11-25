Le Sueur residents will have the chance to burn off some calories before their Thanksgiving meal.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 the Le Sueur Rotary Club will host a Turkey Trot at the Le Sueur Community Center. The 5k will go toward benefitting the Le Sueur Rotary Backpack Food Program and the Echo Food Shelf. Participants are also encouraged to bring food items to stuff a truck.
To register, go to the Le Sueur Rotary Turkey Trot post on Eventbrite. Tickets for individuals are $20 and $50 for families up to four.