Members of the Le Center community chowed down on bratwurst, scooped up sauerkraut and dug into soft pretzels on Monday, as the St. Paul Lutheran Church reconnected with its German roots.
Oct. 10 marked St. Peter Lutheran’s first ever Oktoberfest complete with German foods, kids activities and recorded tracks of Bavarian folk music. The celebration followed the church’s annual polka service attended by Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ranchers.
St. Paul Lutheran Church has traditionally hosted egg bake brunches after the polka service, but in an effort to garner more community interest, the St. Paul Lutheran Church changed their yearly tradition to a family friendly Oktoberfest.
Church members hoped that a community focused event could bring more people into the pews and more patrons to support St. Paul Lutheran’s Bible Camp. All proceeds from the Oktoberfest went toward programming for Confirmation youth.
“The weather is awesome, food’s good. Everyone appear to be having a good time,” said Oktoberfest attendee Katie Engel.
The event also holds the distinction of being the first event on St. Paul Lutheran’s grounds to have beer.
“It’s a great opportunity to go out and enjoy the nice weather and a little camaraderie with fellow church members,” said Kevin Engel. “And there’s good music.”
The Oktoberfest appeared to be a hit. Dozens of people were enjoying the meal while kids painted their own faces, jumped around in a pile of hay and played kickball. Melissa Engel, a coordinator for St. Paul’s Youth Education, said the turnout may have been higher than their egg bake brunches.
“We didn’t know what to expect, it being a new event for us,” said Engel. “But I think the weather cooperated and we just have a ton of support from the church and the community … We think we have more people that stayed after church and more people that came in that didn’t necessarily come to the service. I think it’s very successful and will raise a lot of money for Youth Bible Camp.”