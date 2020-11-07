After hitting it’s 2020 fundraising goal, the Le Sueur United Fund is looking to bring more dollars to local schools, community organizations and nonprofits for the 2021 season.
The Le Sueur United Fund will be holding its annual fundraising kickoff event on Nov. 19, but this year it’s going virtual. Starting at 9 a.m, the United Fund will begin streaming the fundraiser to community live from its Facebook page, which is set to feature a contest, local businesses and video testimonials until 8 p.m. In the past, the United Fund has hosted evening gatherings for fundraisers, so an all-day event is a new experience.
“It’s going to be a different type of day for us,” said United Fund President Edrie Barton. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I am looking forward to it.”
While the kickoff is live, members of the community will be able to call in, and their donations may even help the United Fund win a GiveMN contest. For every donation the United Fund receives, the organization’s name will be entered into a random drawing with the chance to win a golden ticket worth $500. GiveMN is drawing winners every 15 minutes on Nov. 19 and registered organizations like the United Fund are eligible to win one or more tickets.
Barton was happy to announce that several local businesses will be making pledges to the United Fund during the kickoff, including some first-time donors. Donating businesses will be mentioned in a presentation at the virtual event.
United Fund will also be releasing a series of testimonials from community members on the benefits of donating to the charity.
“I think there are going to be a lot more people participating in this event than in the past, so that’s exciting,” said Barton.
For every dollar sent to the United Fund, 86 cents goes directly to local organizations in the community. The United Fund has used its resources to support cultural events and learning opportunities for students, healthy food options at the Le Sueur Food Shelf, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA), nutrition for children K-8 via the Le Sueur-Henderson Backpack Program and equipment for community events like Giant Days. Most recently, the United Fund helped purchase a technology cart for St. Anne’s Elementary and playground equipment for Hilltop Elementary.
Several community organizations, like the Le Sueur Food Shelf and Giant Celebration, are annual beneficiaries of the United Fund, while others submit grant applications. If local nonprofits and agencies require immediate financial assistance due to unforeseen needs, the United Fund keeps a Special Community Projects Fund that can disburse grants of up to $500 within 60 days.
“Our goal is always to unite the community to fund the needs of the community,” said Barton. “We are encouraging local businesses to support us as well as citizens..The intent of the United Fund always has been to gather the funds together and have a better impact on the community than we can do separately. A little bit goes a long way when we can put the funds together.”
The Le Sueur United Fund is looking to reach a fundraising goal of $25,000 for 2021, matching the $25,000 the organization received this year. A recent undisclosed donation from Le Sueur Incorporated allowed the charity to reach their fundraising goal.
“More than ever, community service organizations such as United Fund, are strategically crucial to the wellbeing of small towns,” said John DePree, Director of Human Resources at Le Sueur Incorporated. “This community spirit of enthusiastic volunteerism reflects the kindness and neighborliness that make living in our river valley so wonderful. Le Sueur Incorporated is privileged to strategically partner with United Fund to meet local needs through local organizations.”
"During this time of global pandemic, our focus continues to be on funding projects which meet the great needs within our community," said Barton. "Le Sueur Incorporated generously supported our mission to strengthen our community and provide critical assistance to those in need during these unprecedented times. I am heartened by the generous support from LSI and all our donors. We are all blessed to live in a community where even during the toughest of times we band together to ensure the wellbeing of our neighbors."