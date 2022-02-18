Almost every culture has a day where people celebrate, let off steam, and prepare for the next part of the year. For Czech people, that day is Masopust. The announcement for the event states “All are invited, Czech and non-Czech, to join in the fun, as we say ‘Good-bye to meat’ for the Lenten season.”
Carol Kotasek has a deep understanding of Czech heritage and has made sure that festivities and events in Montgomery are inspired by the Czech traditions.
“I’ve been traveling to the Czech Republic for 20-plus years,” she said, “This is the food and celebration that I saw over there.”
During Masopust, Czech people bid farewell to meat before the start of Lent. To celebrate, they eat a variety of Czech foods and wash them down with Czech beer. On top of food and drinks, there's also a variety of entertainment, including live music by George’s Concertina Band, a traditional Masopust skit, a silent auction, a costume contest and the crowning of a new Masopust King.
“Along with the partying, the dancing, and the skits, we crown a king, usually a junior boy from the area here,” Jim Mladek said, “They are then a kind of ambassador for our community. We do have a silent auction to try to fund our program for the day. That goes starting around 1 o’clock till about 4 o’clock. We have the St. Paul Czech Slovak Dancers in costume, so it's entertaining to watch that.”
Each element of Masopust is rooted in Czech culture and tradition. Jim Mladek has had a large part in bringing Masopust to Montgomery.
“Over the years, we’ve started celebrating,” Mladek said, “Everyone knows about Kolacky Days. We were looking for something to do in the winter in the community. It came to our attention that the Czechs used to celebrate Masopust, so we started out with that here in town. We had the band playing music, a little party event, we put on a skit, and we had a little celebration for the afternoon.”
The Lenten season is very important to many Czech people. In the past, according to Mladek, Lent used to be followed a lot more strictly.
“Masopust used to be a three-day event years ago,” Mladek said, “It used to be that there were no parties or weddings or events during Lent. It used to be that Masopust was the end of all parties until Easter. Most people are familiar with Mardi Gras. It's the version that they celebrated in the Czech Republic.”
One part of the Masopust tradition that captures many people’s attention is the costume contest.
“It’s not required, but we do encourage people to come in costume, its tradition, with masks and beads and costumes,” Mladek said, ”We do have money prizes for individuals in costume, both for adults and kids.”
The number of guests vary from year to year, but local and neighboring people of all backgrounds are welcome to join the festivities.
“We’ve had 125-200 people,” Mladek said, “We do invite visiting royalties from surrounding communities. We give any visiting royalties the opportunity to tell us about the events in their communities.”
Kotasek explained that Masopust is going to be filled with Czech entertainment and tradition. She used the traditional food and music as an incentive for everyone to come.
“The food is gonna be delicious; George’s Concertina will be playing old time concertina music," she said. "The Czech Slovak Dancers will be coming down from the cities. There will be the crowning of the Masopust King and a silent auction.”