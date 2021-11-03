Park and Hilltop Elementary Schools welcomed a new principal Nov. 1. Principal Darren Kern, formerly the K-6 principal and superintendent of the Battle Lake School District, started his first day with the Le Sueur-Henderson School district Monday.
Kern’s role is currently an interim position where he’ll be filling the shoes of outgoing Park and Hilltop Elementary Principal Christine McDonald. While Kern will lead both buildings, most of his time will be at Park Elementary while Assistant Principal Jody Rittmiller takes a more hands-on role at Hilltop.
The new principal said he was interested in joining the Le Sueur-Henderson school district, because it had a positive reputation, a more diverse student body and a new reading curriculum. Kern cited diversity and reading instruction as two areas he was passionate about.
“Anytime you have a new reading curriculum, there’s just an opportunity to do things differently and capitalizing on what worked and what didn’t work and focusing on standards and making sure that kids are meeting standards,” said Kern, “Unfortunately, we are measured by test scores, but there’s so much more to a child’s learning than test scores. But I’m excited with the new literacy curriculum. I think that’s going to help get test scores up. Literacy is the key to learning and fuels all other areas of learning.”
Kern said he was also looking for a new position so that he could focus on being an elementary school principal, rather than splitting his time between being a K-6 principal and superintendent.
His education includes a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Bethel University, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of St. Thomas and a bachelor’s in business management and education from Concordia University.
Kern also holds a background in special education. Prior to working at Battle Lake, he served as Director of Special Education for Intermediate District 287 in Plymouth as well as an elementary school principal for Somerset and Director of Pupil Services.
“It fuels my belief that all kids can achieve at high levels and the path that we take to get some kids there is different than other kids. I think that background in special ed has helped me learn that,” said Kern. “It’s the patience to try something when everything else has failed and you just keep trying until you can find that right thing that clicks with each student.”
In his leadership as a principal, Kern said his focus is on building relationships and having an open door so that people can feel comfortable talking to him about their professional wants and needs as well as things going on in their personal lives.
“I want to be very approachable and visible not just in the school but in the community,” said Kern. “It’s kind of a cliché, but I lead by modeling. I do what I want others to do so they can see that happen.”
Outside of work, Kern said he is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys walking, biking, hiking, hunting and fishing. He’s also an enormous fan of the Golden Gophers football fan and goes to games with his father and son.
“I’m one of those who spends a lot of time studying the recruiting, so I can tell you where the kids are from, what high school they went to and how tall and how much they weigh and all that stuff,” said Kern.
He has two adult children. His son Alex is 22 and is working on a master’s degree in business and taxation to pursue a career as an accountant. Kern’s daughter, Lauren, is a college sophomore and an active member of her university cross country and track teams.