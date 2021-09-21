Whats in the box

TCU Homecoming candidate Madison Dooley was surprised to feel Bertha, the class lizard, in a mystery box challenge. Candidates used their sense of touch to guess the mystery object inside. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

 By CARSON HUGHES carson.hughes@apgsomn.com
TCU Homecoming King and Queen

Brendan O'Keefe and Madison Dooley were crowned Tri-City United's 2021 Homecoming King and Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Tri-City United has a new Homecoming King and Queen. On Monday, juniors, seniors and family members gathered in the performing arts center to witness the coronation of Brendan O'Keefe as TCU's Homecoming King and Madison Dooley as Homecoming Queen.

Madison Dooley was crowned Homecoming Queen by 2020's Queen Annabelle Davies. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

O'Keefe and Dooley were partners on the Homecoming Court revealed on Sept. 17. Seniors Lauren Houn and Reice Narum, Kacie Traxler and Dylan Hunt, Charlotte Houn and Adam Henze as well as Molly Closser and Caleb Whipps made up the rest of the court. 

2020 Homecoming King Riley O'Malley places a crown on 2021 Homecoming King Brendan O'Keefe. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Throughout the week, Tri-City United is hosting activities and themed days for the student body. Monday was “Celebrate Halloween Day” for students to show off their costumes early. During assembly, students got to know the candidates and the court played game of “How Well Do You Know Your Partner?”

TCU Homecoming Queen Madison Dooley and Homecoming King Brendan O'Keefe (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)

Then on Tuesday, students displayed their patriotism in “Celebrate Independence Day.” During the school day, eggs were hidden throughout the school for students to find. The Titan with the most eggs won a $25 gift card from Casey’s. At the assembly, the candidates gave their partner a makeover while blindfolded.

TCU announced their Homecoming King and Queen candidates on Friday. Left to right: Lauren Houn and Reice Narum, Kacie Traxler and Dylan Hunt, Charlotte Houn and Adam Henze, Molly Closser and Caleb Whipps, Madison Dooley and Brendan O’Keefe. (Carson Hughes.southernminn.com)

“Celebrate Winter Day” is on Wednesday. While students keep warm in their best winter clothing, members of each athletic team may volunteer for lip sync contest at the pep rally. At 8 p.m. after school, the Titans will hold their Powder Puff game on Plut Field at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds.

Titans should put on their pinkest outfits for the “Celebrate Valentines Pink Out” on Thursday. It’s boys vs. boys as members of the Junior and Senior classes compete in a round of sheet volleyball. The net will be covered up, so athletes will have to play without being able to see the opposing team.

TCU Homecoming Candidates Caleb Whipps and Molly Closser (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
TCU Homecoming Candidates Adam Henze and Charlotte Houn (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)

Blue, silver and black are the colors to wear for “Celebrate Titans Day” on Friday. The Titan’s all-day rally will be celebrated in all three communities with a school parade in Le Center at 9 a.m., Montgomery at 10:30 a.m.and Lonsdale at 12:30 p.m. The celebration continues with a pep fest at the high school from 2:15-2:45 p.m.

TCU Homecoming Candidates Dylan Hunt and Kacie Traxler (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
Homecoming Candidates Reice Narum and Lauren Houn (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Tri-City United Homecoming candidates dressed as M&Ms on Monday. Garbed in green is Molly Closser and Caleb Whipps, in blue is Kacie Traxler and Dylan Hunt, Lauren Houn and Reice Narum dressed in red, Madison Dooley and Brendan O'Keefe wore orange and Charlotte Houn and Adam Henze were in yellow. (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)

TCU’s Homecoming football game against Belle Plaine starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. During halftime, the crowd will be introduced to  Homecoming King O'Keefe and Queen Dooley and their royal court. Students are invited to the Homecoming Dance after the game in the High School Commons with music from DJ and 2021 TCU graduate Alex Bass.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

