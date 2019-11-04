From rainbow-colored unicorns to murky-faced zombies, Cleveland’s Halloween trick-or-treaters were out in full force Thursday, despite a just-above-freezing temperature.
The second annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Cleveland Lutheran church was the embarking point for many. Outside, the kids could pick up a treat from one of the open car trunks. Inside the church games and food kept the kids occupied.
From there, they roamed the town, where many houses were decorated in the spooky spirt of the holiday. Many stopped at the fire station, where firefighters handed out glow sticks and coloring books.