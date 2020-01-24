As the facility task force approaches its final recommendation for the Le Sueur-Henderson School District referendum, the School Board has begun planning its next steps.
At a work session Tuesday, Jan. 21 the LS-H School Board made plans to analyze the full costs of possible referendum questions and to hold community meetings before the board decides what to include on the 2020 ballot.
The referendum is meant to provide funds to fix the school’s aging facilities, but the potential contents of the referendum could go beyond just maintenance. The facility task force has shown support for shuttering at least one of the elementary schools and replacing it with a new educational building, though it won’t make its final recommendation until Jan. 28. Options that received a significant amount of support from the task force included closing both Park and Hilltop and establishing a revamped elementary school at the Henderson site or using the Henderson site for a Career and Technical Education (CTE) center and replacing Park with a new K-5 building.
Once the task force makes their recommendations, it’s up to the School Board to determine what will be included in the referendum. One of the first steps the School Board is planning to take is finding a company to assist the board in the referendum process.
“Different companies do different things,” said Superintendent Marlene Johnson. “Some of them will help us develop our community meetings and help us with brochures. Basically, they help us prioritize and get the data and get the information out regarding costs for buildings, regarding cost per student learning. They will really help support getting us the information and providing us an avenue to get that information voters and stakeholders so in the end they can make the final decision.”
Up to this point, the School Board has received services from Unesco on the referendum process, which includes assistance on the community survey and facility task force. Johnson stated that the board may choose to continue its relationship with Unesco, but that the board will also be looking at other interested firms in February to determine which company would be the best fit.
The board will also spend the next month analyzing data to get a clearer picture of the potential costs and financial impacts of a referendum.
“If, for example, it’s determined we are going to buy a school, where could that happen?” asked Johnson. “We need to look for answers such as that. We would need to know what what would that cost be, what would be the cost for transportation and what are the costs of the various suggestions that people might come up with?”
Going into the spring, the LS-H School Board is looking at holding community meetings to inform the public on the referendum, receive community input and gauge interest in the referendum. These would be open to the public, and members of the facility task force would be kept in the loop on these meetings if they desired. This process is expected to take place between March and May.
”After we get all of that input, then we want to have additional community meetings and input,” said Johnson. “We’ll be working with the paper and working on different types of communication avenues so people understand once we do develop a referendum question why we did and how that will support our student learning.”
Depending on the reception of the meetings, a referendum could be on the ballot as early as August, though that is still an unknown.
“We’re not putting August out of sight,” said Johnson. “But we just have a lot of work to do between now and then to determine if we’ll be ready.”