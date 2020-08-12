The federal government dropped off a sum of $3.4 million to Le Sueur County last month, and now officials are looking for ways to spend it.
At the Aug. 4 board meeting, County Administrator Darrell Pettis presented the Board of Commissioners with a list of ideas for how the county could spend money it received from the CARES Act. The list detailed ways the funds could be used to support schools, local businesses and increases to rural internet access. The list is subject to change, but the county expects to finalize its plans at the Aug. 18 board meeting.
A major focus of the county recently has been strengthening broadband access, and the CARES Act may give the local government a chance to pursue it. Elysian, Washington, Waterville, Lexington, Kilkenny, Kasota and Sharon townships have all been identified as potential places to implement broadband access, along with the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center. $500,000 may be allocated to quick fiber projects, and additional monies may go to free WiFi spots, Chrome devices available to be loaned from the library, and 30 hotspots.
However, there is still uncertainty whether these projects are eligible for CARES dollars.
“Our concern for broadband is it’s very iffy within the guidance currently,” said Pettis. “The guidance may change, but when I hear from schools and locals, where they really need assistance, especially with some of this hybrid and distance learning things, it’s the technology out there to get some of these schools filled up.”
CARES Act funding comes with a handful of restrictions. The funds can only be used on expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments may only reimburse themselves for expenses that they did not budget for and those costs must have been incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
The last requirement gives governments and school districts a brief window of time to spend the money they’ve received from the CARES Act. Cities and schools will have until Nov. 15 to reimburse themselves before unused dollars are sent back to Le Sueur County. The county has until Dec. 1 to use its remaining funds.
Because of these deadlines, any fiber projects the county pursues would need to start work this year.
Small business assistance is another focus, with $500,000 that could be allocated to reimburse local establishments for coronavirus-related expenses and $10,000 for childcare providers. The county has been in talks to develop a program that could deliver grants potentially between $5,000-10,000.
Funds may also be used to incentivize businesses to hire adults with developmental disabilities. Adult service providers across the state have been financially struggling and unable to provide services during the pandemic, while Le Sueur County Developmental Services recently closed for good.
“With LCDS closing and MRCI is basically shutdown too, we need to take care of those individuals that had jobs before,” said Commissioner Steve Rohlfing. “If there’s a grant program for businesses to hire these individuals to get them back to work, get them out of the group homes and get them to be successful in society I would like to see some dollars go there.”
Educators could see additional dollars from the county as well including $208,000 to the Le Sueur-Henderson School District, $400,000 to Tri-City United, $170,000 to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and $108,000 to Cleveland Public Schools.
Additional CARES Act dollars would go to reimbursing county expenses incurred during the COVID-19 shutdown including buying PPE for staff, hand sanitizer, as well as laptops and Webex software to hold meetings remotely. The county plans to use CARES Act fund to reimburse these expenses as well as payroll expenses for public health and public safety workers.
“I feel that we’re looking at a good plan of using these dollars in a productive way,” said Commissioner Lance Wetzel. “I am in full support of what the plan is right now.”