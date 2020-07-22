New technology is giving the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office a bird’s-eye view of crime.
In January 2020, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announced that the department had joined together with Rice County to purchase a drone to aid with police work. That drone is now ready to fly, with 10 county officers fully-trained by the Federal Aviation Administration to pilot it.
Drone technology is seeing more and more use by police departments across the country, said Le Sueur County Chief Deputy Nick Greenig. The DJI Matrice 210 model drone purchased by the department is specifically designed with a number of public safety tasks in mind including search and rescue operations, monitoring traffic collisions, collision reconstruction, analyzing crime scenes, finding drugs and illegal items and investigating and locating potential threats and suspects.
“This is a critical tool that enables greater public safety and allows us to make better decisions,” said Greenig. “It’s not a toy, it’s a public safety tool that gives us an edge.”
The drone comes equipped with a daytime camera and a thermal imaging camera which can view the ground from 400 feet in the air. Officers can pilot the drone from a maximum distance of five miles away with a remote control that can display the drone’s video feed. With a battery, the drone can remain in the air for nearly 40 minutes. The Sheriff’s Office has multiple batteries on hand for longer missions and a 200 foot tether which can power the drone indefinitely.
While in the sky, the drone has a full range of movement — able to ascend, descend, move in all directions and rotate. Able to ascend at a max speed of 16 feet per second, the drone can be deployed quickly. The drone can be flown at a maximum distance of 400 feet above the ground and 400 feet above any structure. While the drone is capable of flying higher, it must remain in that airspace so that it does not obstruct the flight paths of birds and helicopters.
Greenig said that the DJI Matrice 210 was selected for its outdoor and public safety applications. It’s a larger drone with 17 inch propellers capable of flying in strong winds, sub-zero temperatures and is designed to resist water and difficult weather conditions. Funds for the drone came from money and assets seized by the Le Sueur/Rice County Drug Task Force in criminal drug cases.
Scott O’Brien, an officer with Le Sueur County and a trained drone pilot, said that the drone’s thermal imaging camera would be a significant tool in tracking down missing persons. During his training, O’Brien was tasked with trying to avoid the drone in a wooded area, but the thermal imaging made it easy for the pilot to find him.
“Thermal imagery is one of the biggest advantages,” said O’Brien. “We can see your heat signature and even the heat from someone’s footprints. I tried hiding - I even hid between three trees - and they still found me.”
The thermal imaging camera could also be used to assist fire departments. The camera can display an overview of the area and show which places have the hottest temperatures.
The drone hasn’t been used by Le Sueur County in a real-world mission yet, but Greenig said that Rice County had already utilized the technology to find missing people and items in the forest. Since the drone is a first for the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Greenig said that officers were still getting used to using it.
“This drone presents us with a lot of great opportunities for public safety,” said Greenig. “This technology can allow us to locate a missing child in the woods, respond to emergencies in a timely fashion and we can cover a lot of ground quickly.”