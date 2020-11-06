Voters in the city of Cleveland and Cleveland Township broke strongly against a a referendum question to raise Cleveland Public School's operating levy.
On election day Nov. 3, local voters were asked if they would allow the school district to levy $750 per pupil. The proposal would have raised the amount taxpayers spend per student by nearly $200.
Currently, Cleveland has revenue authorizations of $68.55 per pupil and $512 per pupil. The proposal would have raised the amount taxpayers spend per student by nearly $200. The ballot measure would have combined the two separate revenue authorizations into a single $750 levy that would've been applicable for 10 years starting with taxes paid in 2021.
Not factoring in changes to property value, a $200,000 property would've seen their taxes go up by $57 under the referendum and would pay a total of $277 in school district taxes. The school would've collected nearly an additional $100,000 in local support if the levy increase were passed and would've received $450,000 in total.
At the ballot box, voters rejected the proposal by more than 20 points. A total of 224 voters in Cleveland, 59.4% of the local tally, opposed the referendum, compared to the 153 voters, around 40.6%, that voted to support.
Cleveland Township was even more unfavorable to the proposition. 63.9% of voters, a total of 288, voted 'No' on the referendum. Just 36%, a total 163 voters, favored it.
All together, nearly 62% of voters across Cleveland and Cleveland Township, a total of 512, voted down the referendum. A total of 316 voters, making up 38% of the vote, supported it.
The referendum question was approved for the ballot in July after Cleveland administrators worried that there would not be enough outside funding to support school operations under COVID-19 restrictions. Cleveland Public Schools received $24,000 in CARES ACT funding, but Superintendent Brian Phillips said that would not be enough to cover the additional staffing necessary — additional custodians, more bus drivers, food service and paraprofessionals — to comply with coronavirus-related restrictions for the fall school year.
At the July meeting, Phillips said that with no additional funding from the state or federal government, the school’s general fund could be wiped out in one or two years from additional expenses. The current fund balance is large enough to give the school a cushion for a few years, said Phillips, but after that, the school would be facing a deficit.