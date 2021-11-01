Le Sueur city officials and community leaders debuted a project 42 years in the making. Monday.
Officials gathered at the intersection of Ferry Street and South Main Street to open up the newly reconnected Main Street to through traffic. Mayor Shawn Kirby was flanked by past and present members of the Le Sueur City Council and members of the Planning Commission as he cut the ceremonial ribbon at 9 a.m.
“I think this is going to be a very exciting public gathering space for the future,” said Kirby. “This [mall] was put here roughly 45 years ago as an economic development center that would serve the community’s wants for many, many years. With the social and economic changes, this is the direction we’ve gone and I think it’s going to serve us well in the future.”
A squad car from the Le Sueur Police Department was the first to drive on the reconnected Main Street. Public officials and the crowd that watched the ceremony then walked down the street.
Currently, the road consists of an asphalt street flanked by sidewalks on both ends and an elevated plaza adjacent to the Tiller + Main mall. Street parking is available on both sides of the road and the street features bump outs at both ends meant to deincentivize commercial trucks and semis.
The road may be used by pedestrians and cars, but commercial traffic is prohibited from turning onto the street. City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said the city has already sent messages to various commercial truckers warning them not to use Main Street.
“There’s no doubt that there will be semis that drive through or trucks that drive through, but there will be an education campaign to get them to know,” said Kruggel,
But just because Main Street is open, doesn’t mean it’s finished. Many aesthetic additions including lamp posts, a kiosk sign, overhead lights and more have yet to be added. Supply shortages have delayed many of these features, said Kruggel. But the city expects work to be completed by June 2022 and will host a town festival to celebrate completion.
“We wanted to get it open for traffic so that businesses will realize that benefit, but then in jUne there will be an event. Then you’ll see Chamber events like Music on Main down here,” said Kruggel. “The bars over there can have that area closed down for music.”
Work will continue through fall and the spring to add aesthetic improvements. This fall, Kruggel expected the street would receive new street lamps, monuments and rope lighting that hang overhead across the street. But since most work will be on the boulevard, ongoing additions will have little impact on traffic, said Kruggel.
The city’s plans also include a kiosk with an electric display that would stand at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street. City staff could change the message on the sign throughout signage throughout the year to accommodate different events and seasons. Main Street would become the place in Le Sueur to hold festivals.
Greenery including flower beds and trees will be added in the spring. The stone facade of the plaza will be painted a limestone color to represent the area’s limestone. A crosswalk featuring a river design cemented with blue concrete will split the road in half, symbolizing Le Sueur’s development as a city on the Minnesota River.
On top of that, the city is installing bike racks and a Rotary Clock gifted by the Rotary Club of Le Sueur.
“It gives the community somewhere to center on now,” said Kruggel. “They can come into town and do things where that was the missing piece we didn’t have for 40 years.”
The portion of Main Street was closed to traffic following the construction of the Valley Green Square Mall. The building’s borders split the street into northern and southern halves and the intersection on the bridge remained closed for four decades. Previous city councils were setback by the high costs of reconstruction and the need to alter the mall’s borders.
Over the years, the city had discussed numerous possibilities for the mall, whether it be updating the facade, a partial demolition to reconstruct Main Street, or demolishing and replacing the mall in it’s entirety.
In May 2020, the city’s efforts over the years finally paid off. Former Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio negotiated a successful deal with Building Good Downtowns LLC, and the mall owners to sell and revitalize the mall and open Main Street. With a successful DEED grant of $850,000, all the cards were now in place to make this reconstruction a reality.
On April 1, 2021, the city council accepted a $2.25 million bid from Pember Companies and crews began construction in May. The city also coordinated with Le Sueur County and MNDOT on the project.