The city of Cleveland typically has high voter turnout. It had even higher turnout this year, as 88 percent of Cleveland's 471 registered voters cast ballots.
In a three-way race for two Cleveland City Council seats, incumbent Glenn Beer and newcomer Mark Hintgen earned four-year seats in Tuesday's general election.
Beer, appointed to fill a vacancy in November of 2019, earned the most votes with 322 or 50.1%. A lifetime resident of Cleveland, Beer, 64, is a retired 40-year Cleveland public works superintendent and a retired fire/rescue squad member.
Mark Hintgen, in his second straight time running for council, finished second with 214 votes or 33.3%.
Scott Bucholtz, a relative newcomer to Cleveland, who moved to the city in 2018 from the Twin Cities, placed third with 99 votes or 15.4%.
Incumbent Fred Danner decided to not seek re-election.
Cleveland Mayor Don McCabe, running unopposed and in office since January of 2011, earned his second, two-year term with 366 votes or 94 percent. There were 23 write-in votes (5.9 percent). McCabe previously served four years on the City Council.
McCabe, a Cleveland High School graduate and a financial analyst with the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for 27 years, favors continued growth and development of new projects in the city.
"We have recently added 140 new connections to our sewer system from the West Jefferson Lakes Sanitary Collection System," McCabe said. "This collaboration has provided the city with an inflow of connection fees and will add additional monthly income to help keep our sewer fund in a strong financial position, while at the same time helping many of the West Jefferson residents find a solution that worked for their sewer issues. This project has taken years to get to this point, and we are happy to see it finally reaching conclusion.
"We also have partnered with Le Sueur County to award $40,000 of our cities’ federal CARES Act funds for local small business grants to help with COVID-19 issues that city businesses have had to deal with.
"In the long term, I want to see a new housing development get going in the city. Over the last five years our 14 lot development on the east side of town has been filled and the last house is currently under construction. With the new school addition nearing completion, the Cleveland School is becoming an even more desirable place for folks to send their children from all around the area. I would like to see the city be able to offer more folks the opportunity to find a great place to live within the city of Cleveland.
"As a city we are in a great location close to many lakes for recreational activities, close to Mankato a thriving regional economy, and still relatively close to the Twin Cities which offers many economical and cultural opportunities. I see excellent opportunity for growth in our community and look forward to being a part of that. Anyone who has the good fortune to join our community will realize just how lucky they are!!"
Asked about his role on the council, McCabe said: "As mayor, I don’t feel like I have to be the one with all the answers. The city residents have great ideas. Share them with me, tell me your concerns, and I will be the one who will do my best to take those ideas and work with the council and others to pull everyone together and get things accomplished."