The people supporting Macey Ziebarth have been the keys to her success in basketball.
The 5-foot-5 Cleveland High School senior shooting guard/point guard, who is likely headed to play for the Division III Luther College Norse in Decorah, Iowa, credits her dad and AAU coach for leading her basketball career.
"Who I give credit for my success in sports is my dad Steve Ziebarth and my AAU coach Pierre Ellis," Macey said. "My dad is the first person to teach me how to shoot and dribble. He was constantly in the driveway with me teaching me new moves or how to improve my game. He constantly pushes me to go for what I want and to never give up. No matter where or how far the game is he will always be in the stands supporting and cheering.
"Pierre Ellis is another one I give my success to because no matter the circumstances he was always pushing us into the gym. He was not just a coach to me, he was my best friend. He is always so positive and will look at the bright side. We could lose one of our AAU games by 20 points and he would sit us down after the game and point to each of us to tell us how good we did. He has taught me to always stay positive and to be a leader on and off the court. The most important thing I have learned from both of them is at the end of the day the only thing that really matters is your mentality both on and off the court."
Although she has the signing papers for Luther College, Ziebarth said, "I have not signed yet because I am stuck between this college and another one. I choose this college because I could see myself fitting in and going here. The coaches are super nice and have high expectations for me.
"I choose this sport because I have grown up playing it since third-grade. I spent a lot of time throughout high school playing AAU for Minnesota Nice in the off-season. The sport is more than just a sport, it is a passion and keeps me going."
A three-sport athlete, Ziebarth also plays softball and runs cross country. She is the daughter of Steve and Paula Ziebarth.
A nursing (labor and delivery nurse) major, Ziebarth received a Dean's Scholarship for $22,000 from the college, but she will be expecting more academic ones as the time arrives.
On the court, Ziebarth averages 13 points a game and won the Iron Award in her sophomore season. "Cleveland has not given or told us any awards yet for the junior season," Ziebarth said.
Her goals in college "are to never give up and to go for what I want. The possibilities are endless."