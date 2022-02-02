A high school principal from northern Minnesota will be the next superintendent of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools.
The WEM School Board selected Ryan Jensen, currently principal of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Secondary School, as the district’s next leader. Pending successful contract negotiations, Jensen will take the helm July 1.
Jensen will replace Joel Whitehurst, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
WEM School Board members’ first choice for the job was Kevin Babcock, principal of Medford High School. But Babcock accepted an offer to become superintendent of Tri-City United Public Schools. Both districts interviewed finalists and made offers on Monday.
WEM Board Chair Gary Michael said Jensen was a close second, as board members deliberated their selection.
“We liked both candidates,” he said. “It was a coin toss.”
Jensen has “solid leadership qualities” and a “calm, collected demeanor” that will serve WEM well, Michael said.
The board also interviewed Jeff Wilson, an elementary principal in Brooklyn Center, and Nathaniel Boyer, an elementary principal in Becker.
Jensen has spent his entire career in secondary schools. His previous posts included principal in Rockford and Winona and assistant principal and social studies teacher in Princeton.
The future superintendent said overseeing elementary students and staff will be a new challenge for him. It also will be his first time overseeing a districtwide budget. He will work closely with the elementary principal and business manager, he said.
Jensen said WEM is an ideal district for his first post as a superintendent, because its operations are running smoothly. It has a cohesive board, stable financial position and recently completed building improvements, he noted. The district also is a similar size to his experience in Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, he said.
A salary amount and other contract details are still being negotiated, Michael said. School Board members hope to approve a contract at their next meeting Feb. 10.