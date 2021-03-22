The Tri-City United cafeteria was transformed into an arena for a robot rumble over the weekend. On Saturday, the school hosted its first ever robotics tournament inviting five other schools to compete.
The six schools in total — Tri-City United, Mankato West, Windom, Kimball, New Ulm and River Valley, formed 27 teams to compete in the tournament, each with their own homemade robot designed specifically for the competition. Before the season, students received a limited budget to build their robots with and took advantage of sponsorships to get the parts they needed.
“[The students] design the hardware. They program it. They have to do everything,” said TCU Coach and tournament coordinator John Head.
The game that students design their robots for changes every year. This year, teams competed in what Head described as “extreme tic toe.” Nine baskets were laid out in three by three grid inside the arena and each was capable of holding three balls stacked on top of one another. In each match four teams were divided into a red team and a blue team. Each team’s goal was to use their robots to place balls matching their color on the top of the basket while knocking away the balls of the opposing team. The team that makes the most rows with three baskets takes the highest score.
The matches don’t just test the team’s remote driving skills, it also tests their own programming. The first 15 seconds of every two minute match is autonomous, the robots must use their programming to compete without a driver controlling them. In the remaining minute and 45 seconds, the driver assumes control, using whatever mechanisms they’ve designed in their robot to complete rows.
Since all the robots were built by their teams, they all came with different features. Some robots had lifts to elevate the ball to the top of the basket; others had metal arms or ball launchers. One such robot was TCU Le Center’s Nathan Goettl, Alex Holicky and Cole Holicky of Team Bro-Botz. Their design used a green conveyer belt mounted at the top of the robot to pick the balls off the ground. The belt would then change to an upward position and shoot the ball into the basket.
“It’s fun because we can mess around with metal, Alex Holicky said of robotics.
“We can make whatever we want and make it work,” added Goettl.
But an engineer’s work is never done, even at the tournament itself. Holicky and Goettl got to work on their robot after noticing a weakness and tinkered with it to make adjustments. All teams can modify their robots in between matches to improve their performance.
“It’s risky because you might only have a few minutes between matches or you might have an hour, so you look at your schedule and see if there’s some downtime,” said Head. “Again, it’s risky because if your robots were doing ok and you made modifications, by the time your match comes about it could be worse.”
The tournament also featured two separate rounds. The first half of the tournament was the qualifiers, where teams competed against each other randomly. Even teams from the same school could be forced to compete against each other. With the results of the qualifiers, each team is given a rank from first through 27th
The second half of the tournament is the elimination round. Based on their rankings, teams can choose who they want to partner with. The first place team will typically partner with the second place team, third will partner with fourth and so on. These sets of teams then enter a bracket and whoever loses is eliminated while the winners will ascend to the top.
The Phrogs of River Valley Robotics went on to win first place with 169 points, but two Tri-City United teams ended up making it into the top ten. Team Gear Train, made up of Devin Filter, Stuart Schatz, Caleb Holicky, Dawson Drentlaw and Hayden Ardnt took home sixth place with a total 99 points. Team Rock’em Socke’m placed seventh with 85 and features Jameson Fonseca, Alex Matchinski, Cole Walters and Ben Ballman.
TCU High School was also represented by Team Mac and Cheese (Christian Mejia, Alexandria Watts, Haley Wasiloski, Julie Meyer, Reese Tuma, Sydney Whiteis) and Team Ringmasters (Aidan Miland, Josiah Turek, Noah Holicky, Patrick Fossum, Ryan Schroeder). Alongside the Bro-Botz, Team Titan Romeo (Aldo Rodriguez, Zach Holicky, Francisco Mendez) represented TCU Le Center.