For one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in Le Sueur County, communities from across the region and outside the county headed down to Elysian to commemorate the nation's 245th Independence Day.
The city's Grand Parade on Sunday, capping off a four-day celebration, was a who's who of Le Sueur County, as floats, vendors and visitors traveled from Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, Waterville and Montgomery, along with neighboring regions, including Mankato, Janesville, Morristown and Waseca, to join in on the fun. It's also a time of year when former Elysian residents return home for the annual bash.
"We have a camper up in Kamp Dels in Waterville. We usually come here every year for the parade," said Tyler Hansen of New Richland. He and his wife Tara — who grew up in Elysian — take the time to return to the small town each year.
"It's a tradition to come back every year to see the parade," said Tara Hansen.
It's easy to see why the parade is a draw for so many. Businesses, emergency services, volunteer clubs and veterans organizations from all across the county announced their presence in style at the parade. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office rode on horseback, while fire departments brought out their bright red engines. Jugglers with Jugheads Balancing Company balanced on unicycles, while shriners popped wheelies in their miniature karts. Veterans from across the county marched in uniform with the flag held high and pageant princesses and queens waved from decorated floats.
But the parade was just one part of the town's four-day extravaganza. Elysian's Fourth of July kicked off on July 1 with the Miss Elysian Pageant and Princess of the Lakes Pageant. Then on July 2, visitors danced the night away to the music of the Johnny Holm Band.
On July 3, attendees enjoyed a pancake breakfast, shopped at the Main Street flea market, watched the 26th annual Elysian Car, Truck, Rat Rod, Motorcycle and Tractor Show and competed in a bean bag tournament. Kids competed in a fishing contest, bingo and participated in the pedal pull. The evening ended with a Fireman's Dance with music by Smokescreen and fireworks.
The celebration came to a close on the Fourth of July with a boat parade on Lake Francis in the morning, Turtle Races in the Fire Hall in the afternoon, the grand parade and finally an arm wrestling competition after the parade. Attendees also bid at a silent auction and hunted for a hidden medallion all weekend long.
It was a great get-together all around, including for out-of-towners like Brooke Kolodziej, who visited her family in Elysian from the Twin Cities. She enjoyed the Fireman's Dance and the parade, but the best part was being with family.
"I just like going out to the parade and being all together with my family. It's nice," said Kolodziej.