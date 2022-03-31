Representatives from the Le Sueur-Henderson School District, Giant Days Celebration, Lions Club and more volunteer and service organizations gathered on Feb. 24 for the Le Sueur Community Foundation’s first ever Bright Ideas Social.
The event, held at the Caribou Gun Club, invited over 40 community members from local nonprofit and civic organizations to connect and collaborate on potential projects that could take advantage of the Le Sueur Community Foundation’s growing endowment fund.
This quarter, the Le Sueur Community Foundation announced it was setting aside $2,000 to finance a project that stems from the Bright Ideas Social. Nonprofits have until the April 30 deadline to apply for funding, and winners will be selected in May. Applications can be accessed at smifoundation.org/lesueur.
“For the past 16 years, we’ve slowly been growing the endowment,” said LCF Treasurer Michelle Steiger. “We really felt like, with all the great things going on in our community right now — the reopening of Main Street, the redevelopment of the mall — the community has a bunch of ideas for projects they’re wanting to get past this year. We thought it was a really good opportunity to make a splash.”
The Le Sueur Community Foundation was established in 2007 by community members participating in the Town Meeting Initiative sponsored by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting economic development in 20 southern Minnesota counties.
Since its founding, the Le Sueur Community Foundation has financed a wide variety of community projects and programs. The nonprofit received a Paint the Town grant in 2019 to paint the Le Sueur Mural, raised over $6,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts at LS-H Public Schools, St. Anne’s and the Ridgeview Nursing Home in Le Sueur and financed annual scholarships among other projects.
The lucky project idea that earns financing from the Le Sueur Community Foundation this quarter will also benefit from $1,000 in matching funds committed by SMIF.
Steiger hoped the Bright Ideas Social would energize interest in the Le Sueur Community Foundation while also encouraging community leaders to establish pathways for communication.
“The goal tonight is to reintroduce the Le Sueur Community Foundation to the community so that the community has a better understanding of what we do and how it works,” said Steiger. “We view ourselves as becoming a central hub for funding.”
Steiger also announced the organization is initiating a legacy club for donors that give $1,000 or more to the endowment. Legacy Club members will receive additional recognition for their charitable donations. Dollars from the endowment fund are distributed to the local projects and grants every year.
In addition, the Le Sueur Community Foundation is accepting applications for the organization’s annual $500 scholarship for the LS-H Class of 2022. The recipient must be a senior who has demonstrated involvement in the Le Sueur community.