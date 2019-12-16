It was a holly, jolly Christmas at the Cambria processing facility, complete with reindeer, s'mores, crafts and even a visit from Santa Claus.
The Le Sueur quartz surface manufacturer celebrated the holiday season with its Christmas Extravaganza and pulled out all the stops to create a Christmas festival worth visiting.
As visitors trickled in, they were first greeted by some Scottish Highland cattle. Known for their long, wavy coats and large horns, these bovine were friendly enough for visitors to pet.
Outside the main entrance, guests could enjoy free treats like hot chocolate and roast s'mores by the fire. There was even a sleigh with live reindeer for families to hop in and take pictures.
Heading into the lobby of the main building, adults could savor some Christmas drinks while kids lined up to sit on Santa’s lap. The area was decked out for the holidays, including a large Christmas tree.
There was still more in the manufacturing area. It was a place for kids to create crafts and get their faces painted with penguins, mistletoe, the Grinch and more by Making Faces. In addition, the United States Marine Corps Reserve’s charitable Toys for Tots program was accepting donated toys to send to needy children. This was Toys for Tots’ first time at the event and all toys gathered will be delivered locally by Cambria.
“We were super excited to involve Toys for Tots this year,” said Cambria’s Jenna Mueller. “We took advantage of all the people that come to the event. We had 1,600 last year, so we incorporated Toys for Tots hoping that we would get a huge donation. A lot of people have been dropping off gifts and donating money so that’s been nice. “
Featured at the event was Cambria’s 16th annual Christmas Lights Extravaganza, a lights display featuring 437,152 red and white bulbs, 2,700 lighting strands and 60-foot-tall Christmas tree on the roof containing 25,000 bulbs. The display will remain up through Tuesday, Jan. 7.
An estimated 1,600 visitors attended the event, including couple Ashley and Josh and their kids Reya, Kaine and Gideon, who have partaken in the celebration every year.
“We like friendly atmosphere,” said Ashley. “We know a couple of people who work at Cambria and this event is also for the kids. It’s small.”
“I think it’s nice that Cambria goes out of their way to provide something very nice for the town,” added Josh. “Between the reindeer and taking pictures with Santa, the s'mores, it’s just a great thing for the holidays.”
While the family enjoyed seeing Santa and roasting s'mores, they were animal lovers at heart.
“I like coming in and seeing the reindeer and the Scottish cows,” said Ashley. “I believe they started those a couple years back so that was the first time we’d ever seen them. We’re originally from California so to come out here — we don’t have something like this where we’re from.”