A Le Center man is accused of groping a teenage girl after picking her up from camp.
Alex Leonardo Brito-Matom, 32, of Le Center, was charged by police in July with fourth degree sexual assault, a felony.
Police charged Brito-Matom following an interview with a 16-year-old girl who reported to police that Brito-Matom had groped her and tried to coerce her into sex.
The girl told police Brito-Matom gave her a ride to his house after her family member was unavailable to pick her up from camp. She then told police that Brito-Matom put on a movie for kids in the residence and took her into his bedroom saying that he wanted to show her something.
Once in the bedroom, the girl said that Brito-Matom pulled on her arm toward the bed and told her that he would do wonderful things to her and would use protection so that he wouldn’t get her pregnant. She said she told Brito-Matom that she did not not want to have sex with him and that she wanted to go home. This was not the first time Brito-Matom had asked her for sex, she told police.
On the drive to Le Sueur, the girl said that Brito-Matom touched her inappropriately over her clothing and then gave her $100 to keep quiet and not tell anyone.
Police went to retrieve a statement from Brito-Matom on July 27 where police say he admitted to touching her giving her a $100 bill, but said the money was just him being nice. Police say that Brito-Matom then had tears in his eyes and admitted that he touched her inappropriately and asked her for a kiss when they arrived at her home, but she pulled away. But, Brito-Matom insisted that he gave her $100 for no reason, according to the complaint.
Officers report that he also called the girl afterward, speaking affectionate praises of her.