Miller Milling announced today that it is realigning its flour milling footprint by closing its New Prague Mill at the end of the month.
“This decision was very difficult, given the quality and long-serving tenure of New Prague’s employees. However, this step is necessary so Miller Milling can focus its attention and investment on expanding the business of its other mills,” said Takuya Mitani, Miller Milling’s CEO.
The New Prague mill was first established in 1896, and is located on Hwy. 19/Main Street in downtown New Prague. The age and location of the mill were primary factors in the decision to shut it down.
“Despite the tremendous work of our team at the mill, the age and location of the facility significantly limited our ability to supply customers in a cost-effective manner,” Mr. Mitani said.
Miller Milling was founded in Minneapolis in 1985, and since then has been a leader in the changing milling industry. The company got its start providing durum semolina to large customers through regional destination mills. In 2012, Miller Milling became a part of the Nisshin Seifun Group of Japan.
In 2014, Miller Milling acquired four milling operations in California, Texas and Minnesota. In 2018, a project to add capacity to the Saginaw mill in Texas completed. The company has 104,600 cwts of combined flour milling and durum milling daily production capacity.
Going forward, Miller Milling will operate five strategically located facilities all across the country – from East Coast to West Coast and the Southwest. The company is a full-service milling resource that operates like a small, highly-focused company with a commitment to customer service and attention to detail that’s unmatched in the industry.
Miller Milling provides risk management and assessment, wheat sourcing and blending, technical services and more. As a result of Miller Milling’s strength, service and diversity of products, customers can expect the company to be a long-term partner and resource.