A recent agreement between the city of Le Sueur and CommonBond Communities clears the way for new apartments to be built in Le Sueur Meadows.
On Monday, Oct. 12, the Le Sueur City Council approved a development agreement with CommonBond Communities allowing the developer to construct phase two of the Le Sueur Meadows developments. The developer plans to build 39 new housing units between two eight-unit buildings and two multi-family structures with 11 and 12 units respectively. Construction will take place on an empty 5.9 acre parcel north and west of the existing development on 429 Turril Street.
The construction of the apartments is part of a $2 million project by CommonBond and includes the rehabilitation of 40 existing apartments in Le Sueur Meadows with features such as new decks, windows and air conditioning units. In September, the city approved a $740,000 TIF district on Le Sueur Meadows as a financial incentive. A condition of the TIF requires the developer to reserve space for low income residents.
The city of Le Sueur has approved a request by Commonbond Communities for the vacation of drainage and utility easements on the property as part of the development agreement. The city council held a public hearing to listen to any objection from the public, but no one that attended the public hearing.
The city has also prepared easements for several items that encroach on the property. A hospital helipad was mistakenly constructed on the plat owned by CommonBond. To allow the continued use of the hospital helipad, the city drafted a clear zone easement which clears the area of structures and trees that may interfere with the helicopter flight path. All future construction will have to be consistent with the regulations laid out in the easement.
“Is that going to still be a safe landing space or are there concerns with that?” Councilor Marvin Sullivan asked.
“Unfortunately the helipad was actually built on their property so it’s a bit of a strange situation. There was a mistake that was made,” said Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio. “This is actually going to clean it up and make it better so that we don’t have any issues moving forward.”
An easement was also prepared to allow the continued public use of the city’s volleyball court. Like the helipad, the volleyball court encroaches on CommonBond’s property.
The city is expecting the developer to be responsible for on and off-site improvements including the installation of sanitary and storm sewers, yard topsoil, sod and seed in all yards, landscaping, bituminous or concrete driveways and parking lots and storm water ponds. An $842,000 letter of credit from the developer has been requested to ensure that they are in a financial position to complete infrastructure work mandated in the agreement.
“We’re asking for that letter of credit to ensure the developer actually builds their apartments and puts in the infrastructure that we’re asking for up to our standards,” said DiMaggio. “We want to make sure they’re going to put in water mains, different utilities and the parking lot and finish all the exterior things — the stormwater ponds — and make sure those are built to our standards.”