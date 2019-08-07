In preparation for a 2020 referendum, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board has created a facility planning task force made up of community members and a core team made up of school officials and staff to oversee the task force. The board decided who would be in the core team and passed a resolution indicating the responsibilities of the task force at an Aug. 5 meeting.
The School Board is seeking to put a referendum on the ballot in 2020 due to rising utility costs and deteriorating building conditions in the school district. The board has presented several possible options in a community survey, including updating all three school buildings, closing Hilltop Elementary while improving Park Elementary and Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School or closing both elementary schools to add a wing to Le Sueur-Henderson. Now, the board is seeking community involvement through the facility planning task force.
The facility planning task force would have the responsibility of advising the School Board on what it would like to see in a referendum for 2020. Members of the task force will meet seven times between September and December and will have several jobs to fulfill before they present a plan for the referendum to the board.
Task force members are expected to review a wide variety of documents relating to data on community demographics, facility requirements for student needs, the school district’s financial status and the financial costs of facility improvement solutions. The task force will also examine the grade configurations of the schools and health and safety. In addition, the task force will be able to receive consultation from school staff and officials as well as community planners, construction managers, financial advisers and others.
After reviewing the necessary information, the task force is charged with sharing their proposed solutions with the community and seeking community feedback. Once this has been accomplished, the task force will provide a recommendation to the School Board on what to include on the referendum.
However, the board holds the final decision on what is included on the ballot. The board will attend task force meetings, but they plan to be hands-off to give members of the community freedom to come to their own conclusions.
“The board is actively invited to be at the task force sessions,” said Chair Brigid Tuck. “We’ll be in the background. We’re not talking at that point, just listening to understand what the conversation is at that point, so we know what the discussion has been about.”
Instead, the task force will largely be managed by a core team made up of school officials and staff. The members of the team were approved at the Aug. 5 board meeting and include Superintendent Marlene Johnson, board members Brian Kane, Erina Prom and Gretchen Rehm, and district staff members Christa Luna, Nate Warden, Bonnie Davig and Jen Hovick.
While the core team will manage the process and guide the meetings, they will not be part of the task force and will not attempt to influence the discussion.
“It can be kind of confusing,” said board and core team member Gretchen Rehm. “It’s the task force that will be having the meetings and discussing and all that. Our group is the core team to make sure that the meetings keep happening and marketing to the public that they’re opening. We’re kind of the (public relations) portion of it, and the task force is [handling] the actual in-depth data.”
“[The core team] will make sure everything is running smoothly,” added Tuck. “They will make decisions, like just making sure the meetings keep happening and develop the application and things like that … We’ll let that core team really guide the meetings. If they are at a meeting and feel like ‘Hey, that meeting didn’t go as smoothly as we wanted,’ or 'We didn’t get through enough content,' then they might need to look over that next meeting.”
In order to become a member of the facility planning task force, prospective members will have to fill out an application. This application has not yet been developed, but the School Board will issue a release detailing the application process on their website, newsletter, social media, and through the County News.
The School Board is seeking to create a diverse task force that represents different groups from parents of students from each school to non-parents from both communities and of all ages and students themselves. Representatives from businesses, church and service organizations, local agriculture and student-centered community organizations are also encouraged to apply. Due to Le Sueur’s large Hispanic population, the board is seeking to add people bilingual in English and Spanish to do outreach to Spanish-speaking households.
The first community task force meeting is expected to take place on Sept. 11, but the dates are not yet finalized.