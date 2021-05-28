Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the Le Sueur County News and its sister papers in the region, announces the appointment of Randy Rickman as the regional president of APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
Rickman, who has 30 years experience in advertising sales, database and direct marketing, and executive leadership, assumed his new duties Monday, May 17. He was most recently the regional president of APG's northern Wisconsin group, and publisher of the Leader-Telegram daily newspaper and Leader Printing in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
"I'm excited for this new assignment and the opportunities in serving the southern Minnesota communities," said Rickman. "Our role as a local newspaper is to provide honest, fair, accurate and interesting news and information. We want to be a big part of our reader's day, an important part. And we want to be relied upon by community advertisers for the audience's buying power we present to them. If we do a really good job at what we do, we'll be rewarded with readership and advertisers."
Since serving in the U.S. Marines Corps, Rickman has been involved in marketing and leadership roles in a variety of newspapers, direct marketing and television markets. He believes in hyper-local, community journalism and is dedicated to the employees who serve their communities with relevant news and information, marketing products and services and community involvement.
"Randy understands community journalism like few others," said Jeff Patterson, president of APG's Central Division, "because he's been involved in every aspect — from running a press to selling advertising to leading a team from the front office. That makes him the perfect person to lead our Southern Minnesota group."
Rickman previously served on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association and has been involved in a variety of veterans organizations.
He and his wife, Cindy, will move to Owatonna.