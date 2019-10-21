As Le Center’s “Music Man,” Leonard Teel’s life deserves to be celebrated, said Pastor Don Malinsky.
“But unlike Professor Harold Hill (from the classic 1962 film),” Malinsky said, “Mr. Teel had the credentials.”
Teel was an iconic band instructor at Le Center schools for three decades before retiring in 1997. He passed away in his Le Center home on Oct. 15, just 11 days before his 80th birthday. Malinsky, a former student of Teel’s, was the presiding minister at Teel’s funeral service, held at Le Center’s St. Paul Lutheran Church Friday.
“Len gave unconditionally to this community and its youth,” Malinsky said, “providing the Le Center High School Music Department with 30 years of unsurpassed continuity and leadership, which produced excellence in style, class and pride.”
As a timid fifth grader, Malinsky met Teel shortly after he took the job in Le Center.
“I was blessed to get in on the ground floor: summer afternoon trumpet lessons in his office in the bowels of old McKinley High School.”
Teel’s predecessor was an “irate taskmaster” though, and Malinsky thought maybe the new band director would be just as difficult.
“One part of me was relived he was gone, but what if the new one was worse? I was not looking forward to this encounter,” Malinsky said.
Teel quickly set the young musician at ease.
“My first hour with Mr. Teel eliminated those fears. He cared about you, not just the music. He was calm, considerate complimentary; an inspiring instructor: uplifting, caring, even humorous.”
Coach Don Callisto said band membership grew under Teel’s leadership, and the band won many individual and group awards. But his best memories are how Teel supported the athletic programs.
“In 1982, the football team played Kasson-Mantorville in the semifinals of the state tournament. The field was frozen solid, and he had the band there in all of its glory. After we won the game, Mr. Teel then took the band to Glencoe to play for the volleyball team. The Le Center Music department was in good hands. Mr. Teel was a good man.”
A former student and then later a college, Robyn (Sapp) Menk’s first memories of Teel were also as a fledgling fifth-grade musician.
“With his guidance, we progressed through the pages of the lesson books," Menk said. "Horrible first splats eventually became bearable sounds, and bearable sounds eventually became recognizable songs.”
Teel provided opportunities to perform not only in regular school concerts but outside the school as well, Menk noted. As she and her classmates worked their way through junior and then senior band, she appreciated how he talked to them as adults.
“I realized his rapport with the students was just as important as the sounds made during daily band rehearsal.”
Later, when Menk was a student teacher, Teel offered her a position teaching K-12 music at Le Center, and she worked with him for almost a decade.
“He and (his wife) Carol both helped me learn the ropes. He had great ideas after so many years of rehearsals and concerts.”
Kim Erkel Burns, of the Le Center class of 1978, also presented her memories of Teel during the service as well as anecdotes from other students and faculty. Burns said that she came up with a pair of words to describe Teel. The first was “Instigator.”
“In his role as band director, he unwittingly instigated a love of music in every student who picked up an instrument under his direction. Little did we know as we selected our instrument of choice that Mr. Teel’s impact would be lifelong and life changing.”
She said that Teel ran a tight ship, and there was no goofing around, just the discipline of music, whether during band practice, concerts, contests, pep band, jazz band or marching band.
“Everything had to be perfect, but deep down, we enjoyed the challenge,” Burns said. “That brings up the second word to describe Mr. Teel: “Perfectionistic.” He had high expectations of us. We had to tune our instruments to a machine. We worked hours and hours to ensure we had the right rhythms and harmonies.”
Teel himself was the band’s drum major
“Wearing a sparkling white uniform with a wonderful white hat and gloves, he would maneuver and throw that baton like nobody’s business," said Burns.
But Burns noted that Teel, who sometimes exhibited a bit of a temper, could also use the baton as a warning, throwing it down to the ground or down the steps of the football bleachers when the marching band blundered.
“So that baton got some battle scars, but not out of anger, but out of passion for wanting the best from each of us,” Burns said.
Like Menk, Burns appreciated opportunities to play in other locations and with students from other schools.
“Not only did he instill a love of music in us, he expanded our world view. Little did he know he that when he collaborated with the band directors from Montgomery-Lonsdale and New Prague to form the first ever Honors Band, that he helped forge relationships for me that have endured to this day and for which I am forever grateful.”
Burns concluded with a paraphrase from Dan Flogerber’s 1981 song “Leader of the Band.”
“His blood runs through our instruments and his songs throughout our souls … We are a living legacy to the leader of the band.”
Teel leaves behind daughters Michelle (Kevin) Hunter, of Buffalo, and Tricia Earle, of St. Louis Park, as well as four grandchildren. Wife Carol, who taught in Cleveland and Le Center, died in 2015.