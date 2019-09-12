The city of Le Sueur has announced that construction for the 2019 sidewalk project will begin Sept. 16.
The city of Le Sueur was awarded a federal transportation grant for this project in 2018. The grant focuses on providing "Safe Routes to School" which promotes walking and biking to school through infrastructure improvements. As a result of this grant, the city will be receiving 14 blocks of new sidewalk, centered around some of the most used walkways to school.
The project area includes North Fourth Street from St. Anne’s School south towards North Fifth Street, ending at the intersection of South Fifth and Risedorph Street. Sections of South Fourth street between the intersections of Davis Street and Ferry Street and the intersections of Bridge Street and Oak Street will also be covered.
The city has sent residents within the construction areas door hangers and postcards with additional information.
Sidewalk removals are anticipated to start on Sept. 30. Construction is expected to be active between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Currently the project contractor plans to work on Saturdays between 7 a.m.-3 p.m., though those hours need to be approved by the city. Construction will likely continue throughout October.
City Engineer Cory Bienfang told City Council at the Sept. 9 meeting that parking access to driveways and garages in the project corridor will be impeded, but that street parking will remain open.
The school driveways of St. Anne and Park Elementary will also be impeded by construction and the city is currently coordinating with the superintendents and principals of the respective schools.
While construction takes place, pedestrian travel through the project corridor will still be possible.
"There is a provision to maintain pedestrian traffic at all time, so the crew will work on one side of the street at a time," said Bienfang,
Partial intersections, labeled with white circles on the project map, will be partially accessible throughout the construction process. Full intersections, on the other hand, labeled with blue circles, will be closed off at some point in the construction process. Intersections that will be closed off include Oak Street and North Fourth Street, Dexter Street and North Fifth Street, Swan Street and North Fifth Street, Smith Street and South Fifth Street and Risedorph Street and South Fifth Street.
75 trees alongside the project corridor will be removed by the city during the construction process due to damage they may cause to the sidewalk.
"There are a number of boulevard trees on the corridor that have arguably outgrown their space,” said Bienfang. “They're pumping sidewalk and notably in some areas are pushing curb up and impacting roadway service."
The city has tied ribbons on trees that will be removed and owners of those trees will have the option to have their tree replaced one-to-one by the city. Residents will also have the option to choose a different kind of tree from the one they owned previously. A list of trees an arborist has approved for the city will be available to choose from. The city wants the trees to be planted behind the sidewalk or in the owner’s yard, though staff has said they will work with residents who don’t have room for a tree in their yard.
"In cases where there isn't any room in the front yard, we're going to be flexible," said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel "It's important to us we have a nice urban forest."
The city is hosting an open house on Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Le Sueur Fire Hall (950 Kingsway Drive). There will not be a formal presentation; members of the public will have an opportunity to share any comments or concerns.