A proposed joint construction project between the city of Le Sueur and County Road 36 would upgrade sewers, road surfacing and potentially even sidewalks on the south side of town as early as next year. But at a public hearing on Jun. 28, several residents of South Main Street raised concerns about the expense and safety of extending sidewalks into their neighborhood and pushed for the city to address high-speed truck traffic before moving forward on the proposal.
The County Road 36 project is targeted at restoring poor road conditions and underground utilities on the south end of town up South Main Street to the intersection with Ferry Street, and Ferry Street into the intersections of South Fourth Street and Smith Street. Dollars would also be spent improving the west parking lot stretching from Ferry Street to Bridge Street, since the lot will have its northern entrance cut off by the reconnection of North and South Main Street.
“The need for this project is due to the failing road condition — the surface as well as the underground utilities,” said City Engineer Corey Bienfang. “The council may recall last summer we did an emergency repair on the sanitary. We got some questionnaires; we came back with over two dozen of those with a lot of emphasis on backed up sewer lines, frozen water services.”
Bienfang further stated that the project would connect to improvements from the County Road 22 project and the reconnection of North and South Main Street. The city’s goal is not only to replace the existing sewer system, but potentially the sewer to the south end of city limits and incentivize more residents to hook up to the system.
In an endeavor to increase sewer connections during reconstruction projects, the City Council voted last month to waive sewer access charges for properties near an ongoing municipal street restoration. Eligible homeowners can potentially save as much as $6,000 in fees alone and much more on installation costs.
City staff are also considering repairing and extending sidewalks to the end of South Main Street after an open house where several residents requested it.
In total, the project would cost an estimated $10.5 million between Le Sueur County contributing $4.6 million toward road and storm sewer improvements on County Road 36, while the city would spend $5.6 million on utilities as well as water, wastewater and roadway improvements on city-owned streets.
Financing on the city’s end is expected to come from utility enterprise funds, the general fund and special assessments on residential and commercial properties on South Main and Ferry. The draft outcome of a special benefit appraisal will be known on Aug. 1 and will inform the assessment costs on benefitting properties. The city estimates residents will pay between $7,500-$10,000 in assessments over 15 years, but commercial properties were more difficult to calculate, said Bienfang. Due to the high variance between businesses, commercial properties could be paying anywhere between $10,000-$100,000.
Construction is planned to start on May 1, 2022 and reach substantial completion by Oct. 31, 2022. The project would not be fully finished until June 30, 2023 according to the preliminary timeline. The city is expected to order plans and specifications on July 12, two weeks after the public hearing on June 28.
Monday’s public hearing brought out concerns about a proposed sidewalk on both sides of South Main Street from neighborhood residents. Eric Chadwick said if the city and county were intent on extending the sidewalk into his neighborhood, they should consider only lengthening the east sidewalk as a cost-saving measure.
“I’ve talked with neighbors who are concerned about the taxes in this city, the many other plans that are under consideration and the ability of themselves to stay in this town because of taxes rising,” said Chadwick. “… None of the property owners that I know of, of 548 and beyond, are asking for a sidewalk to be put in on the west side.”
The Main Street resident also added that two sidewalks would promote pedestrian traffic and crossing in an area where he observed frequent high-speed truck traffic.
“If you put a sidewalk you are going to increase pedestrian traffic in that area where you have trucks going at 50 miles an hour - I think if the city decides to proceed with that sidewalk and does nothing about the trucks coming in, that’s irresponsible,” said Chadwick.
Two other Main Street residents, including Laurel Whelan, also said the area had a problem with truck traffic. Whelan said an east sidewalk could be beneficial for the families on that side of the road, but that a west sidewalk was unnecessary and crossings could be a danger to young children at the daycare next to her residence.
“My house literally shakes when [the trucks] come through,” said Whelan. “ I have complained to the city many times. They put out the sign for a little bit and it may slow down for 2-3 days … I think the city of Le Sueur needs to consider the residential safety.”
Not everyone was negative on the sidewalks though. Peter Shepherd, a business owner on Main Street, requested that the council consider the needs of downtown businesses during the reconstruction project and added that the sidewalks on Main Street should be repaired to improve downtown walkability.
“From our office down south, the sidewalks are terrible,” said Shepherd. “I think they definitely need to be improved whether it's both sides or how it’s done. I think about Elmwood, when I saw it at first, I thought it was silly to put sidewalks in, because I thought it would look terrible and [now] I absolutely think it’s gorgeous. And I think that can be an improvement to South Main Street, so people get out and walk.”