A Waterville man residing at a family child care center was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography and posting it on Facebook.
Cory John VanHoudt, 26, was charged with one felony count of disseminating pornography involving minors and four felony counts of possession of pornography involving minors.
He was not the license holder of the child care center.
According to a criminal complaint, Waterville Police arrived at VanHoudt's residence with a child pornography search warrant. Another resident answered the door and told them VanHoudt lived in the basement, while the child care facility was in the upper floor of the residence. Police observed that the resident appeared to have no knowledge of child pornography and resident said they did not have access to VanHoudt’s computers. They reportedly told police VanHoudt had a few tablets and a phone in his room downstairs and did not use computers in the upstairs area.
Police then spoke with VanHoudt and told him they were investigating child pornography and had videos his Facebook account posted to a chat group. In a summary of a recorded statement, the suspect acknowledged that he was in the chat room and that there was a lot of pornography in it. VanHoudt also allegedly told police they would find child pornography if they opened up his Facebook.
According to the summary, VanHoudt said he got the videos from an app and that he probably accidentally shared them. When asked how long he had been downloading child pornography, VanHoudt said that he thought it was regular, adult pornography. The investigator pressed him, telling VanHoudt it was clear that one of the videos showed a child in a swim suit. VanHoudt reportedly responded “Yeah” and said “I think so” when asked if he remembered the video.
VanHoudt reportedly admitted to uploading 20 videos to his tablet while watching TV. When asked if anything ever happened with the kids at the daycare or if he had any photographs of them, VanHoudt said he never had any contact with the children in the house and did not have any photos of them.
Police described two videos and two photographs they had, each depicting naked girls under 13 years old. Both videos involved sexual intercourse, one photo had a child in a sexually explicit position while the other had two young girls and a nude adult man, but no sexually explicit conduct or poses.
On Aug. 23, the Minnesota Department of Human Services temporarily suspended the license of the daycare center due to the criminal investigation of a household member. The suspension was under appeal as of Aug. 24.