Looking to offset falling Community Center revenues and increase spending on capital projects, the Le Sueur City Council approved the largest proposed levy increase in over five years.
At the Sept. 13th City Council meeting, local elected officials approved a $3.1 million preliminary levy for 2022, an increase of $460,000 in citywide taxes and 17.41% hike. The average property owner with a home value of $206,000 would spend an additional $301 in annual property tax if the proposed levy was finalized in December as is.
Le Sueur’s capital improvement fund is the largest driver of tax needs in the proposed budget. Taxable expenses are doubled from $341,000 in 2021 to $700,000 in 2022. City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said these dollars were needed to keep up with the city’s five street maintenance plan and 10 year project list.
“Last year we took a little step back to try and maintain a 0% levy [change],” said Kruggel. “That was good last year, but in order to continue the pace at repairing roads, deferred maintenance that we’re addressing right now, even with all the roads we will have done after next year somewhere around 7 or 8 miles of road .. it’s important to keep up with it. Because what we had four years ago was in pretty rough shape.”
Levy dollars would also make up for falling membership revenues at the Le Sueur Community Center. The proposal allocates an additional $195,000 in tax dollars to the Community Center, an increase of 39%. Year to year budget shortfalls and shrinking membership numbers have left the Community Center fund in a $600,000 hole.
Under the proposed budget, the indoor pool would remain next year. The pool is the Community Center’s most expensive facility to maintain relative to the membership it attracts. Due to dwindling revenues and the existing Community Center deficit, the council closed the indoor pool through the end of 2020 and through 2021. City Finance Director Joe Roby told the council that reopening the pool would raise the proposed levy from 17% increase to a 28% increase, costing taxpayers an additional $13 per month on top of the already planned $25 monthly tax hike.
“Everything that is open and operational today is open and operational in 2022,” said Roby. “In order to open the indoor pool, which needs a new liner before we open it, we would need $80,000 for the liner for the pool to be usable and $200,000 in operational expenses.”
The next steps for the Community Center will be influenced by the city’s Community Center Task Force. The city is also watching the upcoming Le Sueur-Henderson Bond Referendum, which includes a ballot question asking if residents will support the construction of a field house for school and community recreation.
On top of the needs of the Community Center, the preliminary levy adds $15,000 to the city’s Hwy. 169 abatement payment to Le Sueur County. The total $185,000 in planned spending was the result of the city falling behind on payments owed to a joint $3 million fund with Le Sueur County.
The city of Le Sueur entered the agreement with the county in 2006 to support infrastructure projects on the hilltop near Hwy. 169 where Cambria and Technipac are located. However, the joint agreement went unnoticed by city staff for years due to management turnover and poor documentation. The error was finally realized in 2020, leaving the city six years to pay the remaining $500,000 of the $1.2 million owed.
Unlike the spending increases in the rest of the base levy, tax dollars to support the city’s general fund were cut by 10% ($83,000) to offset some of the burden.
The proposed levy increase is still a preliminary number that must be approved and submitted to the County by Sept. 30. A final levy will be up for a vote before Dec. 30, After approving the preliminary levy, the city can cut the proposed tax increase, but it cannot raise the levy.
“What we’re really dealing with are some enterprise funds that are suffering, that are down. That hurts our revenue a bit, membership at the community center being down, costs going up, ” said Mayor Shawn Kiby. “These are challenges that not only our city has but all of us have in our own households. We’re trying to be sensitive to these things, but I want everyone to bear in mind a lot of thought has gone into this and this is just a preliminary budget.”