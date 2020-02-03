BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Le Sueur County News took a top honor for weekly newspapers of its size when it was awarded third place in General Reporting in the 2018-2019 Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest, held Jan. 30.
In most categories, the County News competed with other weekly newspapers with similar circulations, though in some categories the County News competed against all other non-daily newspapers and in a few categories all newspapers in the association.
The contest covered material produced Sept. 1, 2018, through Aug. 31, 2019, and was judged by members of the Hoosier State Press Association (Indiana).
The General Reporting award is given to newspapers judged to have the highest quality and greatest depth of reporting. In awarding the County News, the judges wrote, “Another decent newspaper that presents a lot of news to its readers. Overall, good job."
News Publisher Chad Hjellming congratulated the County News and the winners among the other APG of Southern Minnesota LLC newspapers.
"It is always a great honor to receive recognition for the hard work and dedication from our newsrooms," Hjellming said. "While these stories are specifically singled out and recognized, our news staff has provided countless numbers of stories worthy of recognition throughout the year. They tell important stories about our communities, and these awards are definitely deserved."
Other APG Media of Southern Minnesota LLC newspapers awarded at the Jan. 30 ceremonies were the Northfield News, Faribault Daily News, Owatonna People's Press and St. Peter Herald.