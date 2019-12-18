The night air rang out with cries of “This is what democracy looks like,” as more than 100 protesters gathered next to Hwy. 169 to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17 members of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, a local chapter of the nationwide Indivisible Project, described as non-partisan but dedicated to protesting the presidency and agenda of Donald Trump, stood outside Minnesota Square Park in freezing temperatures, waving signs brandishing the word “Impeach” and cheering for the honks from sympathetic drivers.
“I just went into shock when Trump got elected and felt a need to do something about it,” said Heidi Storm on why she came out to the rally.
The “Nobody is Above the Law” rally was coordinated with hundreds of other protests nationwide and held just one day before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment condemning President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. This article was published before the vote.
The first article alleges the president abused the power of his office through pressuring the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter by withholding nearly $400 million in military aid approved by Congress. An impeachment inquiry was launched by majority House leadership following a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump urged the foreign leader to investigate the Bidens that became the subject of a whistleblower complaint.
The White House has rebuffed accusations of wrongdoing, pointing out that the Trump administration released while Ukraine did not follow through on an investigation. Defenders have also quoted Zelensky, who denied feeling pressured by the president.
The second article, obstruction of Congress, alleges that the White House’s refusal to cooperate with House subpoenas and direction to staff to not appear before the inquiry critically undermined the chamber’s investigative powers.
For Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato Founder Yurie Hong, the evidence demanded that Congress take action to impeach.
“We’re here because we think that democracy is important, nobody is above the law and all public officials need to be held accountable to the people,” said Hong. “We’re here because it seems clear based on the investigations and what Trump himself has said on Twitter and in other public statements that he used his power to try and coerce a foreign government and so we feel that the process needs to play out.”
With Indivisible, Hong has carried the banner for other demonstrations, including calls to release the Mueller Report, to end the separation of migrant families in detainment camps at the border and to fight climate change with Gustavus-Adolphus College student groups in September. Now, Hong wishes that this latest demonstration will show passersby the importance of standing up for democracy.
“We hope that they take away that there are citizens across the country that care about our democratic institutions and processes,” said Hong “That there are people who take their time to stand out on the street corner in the cold and protect the democracy our founders envisioned when they came up with the constitution and this system of government. No one is above the law.”