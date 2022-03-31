Master gardeners and University of Minnesota Extension educators are inviting anyone with a green thumb to a series of in-person workshops offering tips and tricks to grow your best garden.
The Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners Spring Workshop is back with three new courses (two in-person, one virtual) after a three-year hiatus.
The series of spring seminars launches April 9 with an in-person workshop at the Blue Earth County Library at 100 E. Main St., Mankato with registration starting at 10 a.m. Three speakers touching on topics ranging from forestry to flowers to cooking with home-grown greenery will be presenting.
At 10:30 a.m., U of M Extension Educator Gary Wyatt will address current and upcoming threats to trees and the importance of promoting tree diversity in his talk, “Urban and Rural Trees in a Changing Climate (Insect and Disease Updates).”
The forestry specialist said it was important for homeowners to not plant just one kind of tree in their yard. When communities are dominated by one species of tree, for example the ash tree, a single pest like the Emerald Ash Borer can wreak havoc on the landscape.
“The big key thing about that and future climate change is we want to have multiple tree species available to survive different threats whether its from insects or diseases in trees,” said Wyatt. “We even see that in spruce trees now where there’s needle cast diseases that are affecting our black hills spruce and Colorado blue spruce and we’re really refraining from recommending those trees right now without any cultivars that are somewhat resistant or tolerant of those diseases.”
For the flower-minded gardener, Nicollet County Master Gardener Joyce Wilcox is delving into the decline of impatiens and alternative flora that grow in the shade in “What Happened to Grandma’s Flowers? (Reliable Alternatives for Shade Loving Annual Impatiens).”
Impatiens are traditionally easy to care for and thrive in the shade — two qualities that made the plants extremely popular. But the sudden spread of downy mildew nearly wiped out the flower for good a few years back. As impatiens disappeared from many homes and gardens across the country, researchers produced disease-resistant hybrids. Due to the cost, Wilcox said many greenhouses don’t carry these hybrids.
“A lot of people don’t realize ‘Why can’t I get those old flowers I used to get?’ It’s because they’re simply not available,” said Wilcox. “They’re available in the Twin Cities markets and some of those places, but a lot of people don’t know that.”
Wilcox’s presentation also features varieties of alternative flowers that can thrive in the shade.
Finally, at 12:45 p.m., Le Sueur County Master Gardener Brenda Langerud will lead a presentation title “Cooking with Herbs.”
Viewers can tune into a remote workshop on Saturday, April 16, at KTV, Channel 181 on Spectrum or Channel 7 on Consolidated every hour for a garden bonanza of gardening topics. The show will be accessible over the television, iPad and smartphone.
The third and final workshop returns to the Blue Earth County Library on Saturday, April 28. Registration starts once again at 10 a.m. followed by Blue Earth County Master Gardener Karen Wright and her 10:30 a.m. presentation “Planting for Pollinators.”
Tackling non-pollinating insects that can still help one’s garden is Le Sueur and Blue Earth County U of M Extension Educator Shane Bugeja and his noon presentation, “Promoting Beneficial Insects: Natural Pest Control.”
In his presentation, Bugeja shows how insects like ladybugs, hoverflies and even stink bugs can promote a healthy garden through preying on common garden pests like aphids. The educator also shows how people can identify beneficial insects.
“The main goal of that presentation is how can we tweak the landscape to get a win-win situation where we provide for our pollinators, but we also provide for these beneficial insects that keep these pests down in our garden,” said Bugeja.