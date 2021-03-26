Firefighters are an essential part of small communities, and it's no different in Le Sueur. The volunteers of the Le Sueur Fire Department respond to calls, often in the odd hours of the night, giving their time and efforts to make the community safer. In recognition of their efforts, the city of Le Sueur annually delivers a Firefighter of the Year award to a member of the department who has demonstrated dedication to their post.
On March 22, three-year firefighter Aaron Meyer received the prestigious award for 2020 in recognition of his service. Though he hasn’t been on the department for too long, Meyer was described by Le Sueur Fire Chief Jesse Wenisch as an engaged member of the team.
“[Meyer] made all of our drills and meetings, went to 70% of our fire calls, he went to Mankato state fire school in March, he does all the small engines in the department and his overall participation and cooperation has been great,” said Wenisch. “I want to thank Aaron Meyer on behalf of the Fire Department and everybody — an outstanding job.”
Meyer himself felt honored to be recognized.
“One of your goals when you got on the Fire Department is to eventually be Firefighter of the Year,” said Meyer. “It's a big achievement and something that makes you hold your head a little higher.”
Fighting fires is in Meyer’s blood. His father is a firefighter of more than 20 years. Growing up around the fire station is what drove him to eventually volunteer after reaching adulthood.
“I had a lot of family members who were all firemen, and I always looked up to them. When they would always take off and go to a call, I always wanted to do that,” said Meyer. “My dad’s been on for over 20 years here, so that kind of puts a little drive to do the same thing he did.”
Being a firefighter isn’t an easy job, though. Meyer has to balance his volunteer responsibilities with his occupation as a construction worker, and there’s no predicting when a call will come in. There have been times where Meyer wouldn’t make it home until 11 p.m. and then have to wake up at 2 a.m. to respond to an emergency.
But one thing that makes those long nights more tolerable is the friendship between Meyer and his fellow firefighters. They share a bond, both while on the job and outside of it.
“I love the camaraderie of all the other members of the Fire Department, and I like the brotherhood,” said Meyer. “You got 24 guys that are always together and are willing to help anytime you need something. And being able to go out and help the community and knowing you’ve made someone’s day or saved someone’s property.”
Not only is helping the community a reward, so is the excitement of the job. Meyer said he gets an adrenaline rush responding to calls, which makes the work both gratifying and fun.
But Meyer said he isn't unique and that the other firefighters on the crew deserve to be recognized just as much.
“I look up to each and every other guy,” said Meyer. “It shouldn’t be just one person earning Firefighter of the Year. You got a whole crew of guys; everyone should deserve it. Everyone puts in all their effort and gives it 110%.”