Leaders of Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools are taking an honest look at the district’s current success and, more notably, its failures, but finding solutions is often harder than identifying the issues.
The district’s progress on test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and other education benchmarks was evaluated at the Monday School Board meeting. The review found that LS-H students fell below the state average in seven out of 17 MCA testing categories last spring, and three out of five district goals were unmet.
The evaluation was presented by LS-H Curriculum and Assessment Coordinator Teri Burdof under the state’s World’s Best Workforce statute, which requires school districts to develop long-term plans addressing school and college readiness, third-grade reading levels, achievement gaps and graduation rates.
Spring MCA test scores
Spring MCA test scores for the 2020-21 school year declined statewide for all grade levels across Minnesota from the 2018-19 school year. Because MCA tests were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, test scores from spring 2019 are the most recent comparison.
Results were more varied at Le Sueur-Henderson, with seven out of 17 test-taking classes outperforming their 2019 predecessors. Grades 3-6 saw some of the largest declines in testing proficiency from 2019, while grades seven and up often performed above the state average, even in cases where testing proficiency dropped.
Seeking to boost MCA proficency, the district has proposed moving back the start date of school next year to Aug. 29. This would increase the number of instructional days before spring testing, as well as allow students to take the test in shorter increments over a few days.
Superintendent Jim Wagner said the district needed to make a change to improve proficiency at all grade levels. He added that starting school earlier would also help special education and diversity groups.
“It’s sad to me we don’t have 50% or higher proficiency in all areas of testing. If we’re not going to do something to help that, then I’m at a loss,” said Wagner.
But many members of the school district were apprehensive about the change and how it might interfere with students’ summer vacation and summer jobs. Major summer events, like the Minnesota State Fair, continue up until Labor Day, the traditional end of summer break in the state.
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck wasn’t enthusiastic with the proposal. While Tuck was sympathetic to Wagner’s reasoning, she said it didn’t feel right to put kids back in school before Labor Day.
“That is the push back — that students are workforce for a lot of our businesses, and I didn’t know where some of our businesses [were at], especially the ag-based.” said Tuck.
Vice Chair Matt Hathaway said there was agreement the change to the calendar made sense for educational outcomes and that the point of disagreement was over its impact on the summer.
“There’s a general agreement we’re here for one thing, and that’s to educate the kids,” he said. “I don’t think anybody disagreed that it wasn’t a good idea from that standpoint, but from a summer vacation standpoint.”
Testing proficiency at the sixth-grade level saw the steepest drop at Le Sueur-Henderson. Approximately 44% of sixth-grade students met or exceeded expectations in reading, while 24% did the same in math. Proficiency in both subjects was 19% higher in 2019 and the class was 11-12 points below the state average.
The 40% of the third-grade class proficient in reading is slightly improved from 2019, while the 54% of third graders proficient in math represented a modest decrease, but both fell 3-8 points below statewide averages.
Burdorf said that lower proficiency, at least at the third-grade level, could be explained by some students not knowing how to navigate the test online properly. She added that it was a balancing act between spending time on teaching the material and instructing students on how to navigate the test itself.
“One of the things we did discover in the third grade is that those students weren’t necessarily using the sampler tests or going through the tutorial before testing,” said Burdorf. “I had gone to the third grade and helped walk students through it in 2020 and then they didn’t test. Students didn’t know how to take that test; they didn’t know drag and drop; they weren’t used to scrolling screens when they test.”
In the fourth grade, 46% of students measured proficient in reading (6 points below state averages) and 46% measured proficient in math (8 points below state averages). In 2019, 70% of Le Sueur-Henderson’s fourth-grade class had met or exceeded expectations in math.
Fifth-grade proficiency in reading, math and science all saw 20 point slumps in 2021, compared to 2019, but due to similar dropoff in state average proficiency, the 57% that met or exceeded expectations in reading, 41% in math and 48% in science were all within 2% of the state average.
In contrast, Le Sueur-Henderson’s seventh-grade class was the highest performing in the region and improved spring MCA test scores compared to 2019. In total, 59% of the class met or exceeded expectations in reading, and 60% did the same in math, an 18-19 point markup over seventh-grade proficiency last year. Compared to the state, reading proficiency was 11% higher than the average Minnesota seventh-grade classroom and math proficiency was a whopping 23% above average.
Eighth-grade MCA proficiency in reading (52%) was in line with 2019 and three points above the state average, math proficiency (46%) dropped 17 points but remained seven points above the state average, while science (24%) represented a 12-point decline from two years ago and fell 10 points below the state.
For the high school classes, the 10th-grade reading proficiency (63%) improved by 18 points compared to 2019 and was four points above the state. MCA proficiency in 11th-grade math was about the same (33%) and eight points below average, while high school science (55%) saw a massive 27-point improvement over 2019 and was six points above the state average.
Teacher turnover
A major goal of World’s Best Workforce is to expose students to experienced, highly educated teachers reflective of the racial and ethnic diversity of the student body, but when it comes to all three measurements, LS-H is often behind other Minnesota school districts.
Approximately 76% of educators at Le Sueur-Henderson have three or more years of experience. That’s below the rate of teachers with three-plus years experience in the average high poverty district in Minnesota (79%) and low poverty district (89%). Le Sueur-Henderson is neither a high, nor low, poverty district, falling in the middle instead.
Furthermore, a little more than a third of LS-H educators have a master’s degree or higher. The average high poverty district surpasses that number, with an average 49% of educators possessing advanced degrees. In districts with a low poverty rate, approximately 64% of educators hold a master’s degree or higher.
The lower rate of experienced teachers with advanced degrees is linked to significant staff turnover at LS-H. In the past seven years, the district employed eight different people as the elementary reading specialist, and none had a reading specialist license.
LS-H also ran through nine different principals and three superintendents, plus an interim superintendent. In the same timeframe that 14 middle school and high school teachers left the district, LS-H lost 17 different special education teachers district-wide.
“The one that is most concerning is district-wide special ed,” said Burdof. “Some of our highest needs students are seeing the most turnover.”
Le Sueur-Henderson has implemented a number of programs in an attempt to recruit more teachers. In 2020, the district incorporated a college level class, Exploring Careers in Education, which teaches students about a variety of careers in education, while also earning hands-on experience.
The class is aimed at creating a student-to-teacher pipeline. By offering college credit to high school students, the program intends to give local students a head start at earning their teacher’s license. Creating educational experiences locally may also lead students, particularly students of color, to consider teaching in their communities.
Currently, 89% of teaching staff at Le Sueur-Henderson is white, while the student body is 77% white. Though 16% of students are Hispanic or Latino, the second largest ethnic demographic in the student body, just 2% of teaching staff are the same ethnicity.
The district also participates in Minnesota State University, Mankato interview panels and teacher candidate placement, and offers an increase in personal days for years of service and higher pay for advanced degrees in an attempt to attract more experienced candidates and incentivize teachers to stay with the school district long-term.
District goals
In line with World’s Best Workforce state statute, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District set five goals for the 2021-22 school year to promote the aims of WBWF. Of those five goals, the district met two.
To ensure students are ready for school, the LS-H School Board set a goal for 95% of kindergartners or more to be screened before arriving to school. In the 2019-20 school year, 4.68% of kindergartners were unscreened, but in 2020-21, the number of unscreened kindergartners rose to 7.55%, failing the district’s goals. For 2022-23, the School Board aims to bring the number of unscreened incoming students back down to 5% or below.
For its second year-end goal, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District hoped to raise Winter NWEA reading scores. Of last year’s second-grade class, 63.3% had average or above reading scores and the district planned to have 68% of the class at reading level as third graders this year. But the number of students with average or above scores on the Winter NWEA declined to 62.5%.
Le Sueur-Henderson did achieve the district’s goal to narrow the achievement gap. In 2019, around 39% of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch demonstrated proficiency on the reading MCA test, compared to 52.5% of the overall student body. In spring 2021, the district aimed to narrow the achievement gap from 13.6% to 11%.
The number of students qualifying for free and reduced lunch proficient in reading jumped from 39% to 41.7%, and the achievement gap narrowed to 9.5%. However, proficiency in reading declined in the overall student body from 52.5% to 51.2%. But the district still would have met its goal if overall proficiency stayed the same.
For the 2022 spring MCA tests, the district has a goal of raising the amount of Hispanic and Latino students proficient in reading from 29.1% to 35%, from 38.6% of free and reduced lunch students to 45%, and from 26.2% of special education students to 32%.
Le Sueur-Henderson’s fourth goal is to increase the average composite ACT score of 18.2 in 2018-19 to exceed the national average of 20.8 by the end of the 2023-24 school year. Students during the 2020-21 school year scored an average of 19.6 on the ACT, on track with the district’s goals.
Though the average score was higher, ACT participation was much lower than in 2018-19. A total of 26 students took the test, while 44 took it in 2018-19.
By the end of this school year, the district wants the percentage of graduating students with college credit to rise from 41% in 2021 to 50% in 2022, and the number with earned CTE credits to rise from 90% to 94%.
Finally, the district planned to maintain a graduation rate of 93% or higher for the class of 2021. According to preliminary data, the graduation rate was 92%, below Le Sueur-Henderson’s goals, but above the statewide average. By spring 2022, the district is setting a 95% graduation rate goal.