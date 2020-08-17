Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Mankato, protesters gathered in Veterans Memorial Park in Mankato to demonstrate their opposition to the administration.
A crowd of protesters under the banner of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato assembled on Aug. 17 carrying signs asking passersby to “Dump Trump.” The activist group, which has rallied in support of the Black Lives Matter and fighting climate change, called on people to vote Trump out of office in November.
“The reason we’re here is to get people together, to stand up for our values, to say that we here in Mankato, St. Peter, North Mankato, Southern Minnesota, all of Minnesota, all of the United States do not believe in the kind of hate, division and destabilization of our democracy that Donald Trump stands for,” said Indivisible Lead Coordinator Yurie Hong.
During the first half of the protest, protesters marched up and down Veteran’s Memorial Bridge overlooking the Minnesota River. The protest was greeted with honks from approving drivers, prompting cheers from the marchers, as well as whoops from Trump supporters waving campaign flags from their vehicles.
Following the march, protesters circled around the flagpoles in the center of Veterans Memorial Park to listen to a slate of guest speakers, including retired teacher Kate Martens, who criticized Trump for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently hurting the education of children. Bukata Hayes, Executive Director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, asked audience members to raise their fists in support of anti-racism and commit to voting in November.
“We have one way that is proven to change leadership and to provide us with leadership that makes sure all of our folks and all of our communities are represented, are valued, are accepted and are empowered,” said Hayes. “That way is to go make sure that your voice is heard, each of you and everyone that you know, and to vote.”
Josefina Flandes said that her family was being torn apart because of the Trump administration’s policies. Once belonging to a family of six, Flandes said she is now a member of a family of four after one of her sons was deported three years ago and her husband was deported two weeks ago without notice on her daughter’s graduation. Now, Flandes said she’s worried about her son being deported after he was arrested while taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest.
“My whole life, my 22 years here, I was involved in the community, in education, in sports,” said Flandes. “I helped the police, I helped the schools, everybody needs help because I was so blessed to be in this country and I was so grateful and it was my way to say thank you to help others, to help my community. But now my family is starving. We are the victims here, we are not criminals.”
Speaker Dolly Baruah, an international student at Minnesota State University, Mankato, spoke on how she saw the Trump administration impacting herself and other international students After coming to the US six years ago, Baruah said she saw Muslim friends unable to return back to MSU to complete their education after the travel ban signed by Trump and she herself faced xenophobic remarks.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Baruah found classmates living on the streets because their parents could no longer support them from overseas and they were ineligible for government assistance. Though destitute, those students did not want to return home out of fear that they would not be able to come back to the US to complete their education.
“They shut the door on us, and what they got is homelessness, food insecurity, no job,” said Baruah while carrying a photograph of a homeless student. “I no longer could be silent for my friends when I saw them on the street, wandering around, looking for a place to stay.”
While the government did not come to the aid of struggling international students, said Baruah, the Mankato community did.
“It was the Mankato community that stood up for students realizing that they had no food to eat and came to the Remember Me Too group and gave us groceries to give out to the students,” said Baruah. “The Mankato community, I am proud and happy to say that you proved me wrong. We do have a voice here and we are not alone.”